Three Great Gifts Under $100 Are on Sale at Cabela’s

We found three great gifts for the hunter, angler, or a future outdoorsman on your shopping list. The good news is that all of them are discounted and under $100. The bad news is that tomorrow is the last day for you to order them and have them arrive before Christmas. Here’s what you need to know about each to find out if they’re a good fit for your family and friends.

The Bass Pro and Cabela’s Adventure Play Sets come with everything a child needs to play as a hunter, horse trainer, bass fisherman, and saltwater angler. I was in a Bass Pro the other day and saw these sets up close. They’re much bigger than they look in the photos and have that “wow” factor of a great gift. They’re best for children age 3 and up due to small pieces included. These toy sets are now just $30 on sale.

Save 50% on Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera

This buck was captured on the Moultrie camera several times throughout testing the Mobile Edge. Alex Robinson

The Moultrie trail cameras are perennial favorite among the Outdoor Life team and they won “Best App” in our annual trail camera test. These trail cameras typically sell for $100, but you can grab one for $50 now. These would make a great gift for any hunter, especially whitetail hunters who have private land permission, and they’re an affordable way for people to keep an eye on a remote property or cabin.

Save $40 on a Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier LE Pre-mount Spinning Combo

Bass and trout anglers covet quality rods and reels and they never have enough. That’s why this spinning combo makes an excellent gift for freshwater anglers. The $40 off sale drops the price to just under $100, which is on the high side for a gift, but it will be cherished and much-used gift. The rod is versatile and sensitive. The reel is light and smooth reeling. All those features are qualities anglers look for when they’re shopping for themselves.

What size do you get? That’s the hard part of buying a rod and reel for someone. Here are some suggestions:



6’8″, Medium Light: Trout and crappie anglers

6’8″, Medium Light: Trout and crappie anglers 7′, Medium: Bass and walleye anglers

7′, Medium Heavy: Striper and hybrid anglers

