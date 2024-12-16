Three Great Gifts Under $100 Are on Sale at Cabela’s

We found great gifts for kids, hunters, and anglers on sale at Cabela's

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted 1 Minute Ago

The best gifts for anglers, hunters, and kids

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We found three great gifts for the hunter, angler, or a future outdoorsman on your shopping list. The good news is that all of them are discounted and under $100. The bad news is that tomorrow is the last day for you to order them and have them arrive before Christmas. Here’s what you need to know about each to find out if they’re a good fit for your family and friends.

Save $10 on Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s Adventure Play Sets

The Bass Pro and Cabela’s Adventure Play Sets come with everything a child needs to play as a hunter, horse trainer, bass fisherman, and saltwater angler. I was in a Bass Pro the other day and saw these sets up close. They’re much bigger than they look in the photos and have that “wow” factor of a great gift. They’re best for children age 3 and up due to small pieces included. These toy sets are now just $30 on sale.

Save 50% on Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera

moultrie trail camera buck
This buck was captured on the Moultrie camera several times throughout testing the Mobile Edge. Alex Robinson

The Moultrie trail cameras are perennial favorite among the Outdoor Life team and they won “Best App” in our annual trail camera test. These trail cameras typically sell for $100, but you can grab one for $50 now. These would make a great gift for any hunter, especially whitetail hunters who have private land permission, and they’re an affordable way for people to keep an eye on a remote property or cabin.

Save $40 on a Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier LE Pre-mount Spinning Combo

Bass and trout anglers covet quality rods and reels and they never have enough. That’s why this spinning combo makes an excellent gift for freshwater anglers. The $40 off sale drops the price to just under $100, which is on the high side for a gift, but it will be cherished and much-used gift. The rod is versatile and sensitive. The reel is light and smooth reeling. All those features are qualities anglers look for when they’re shopping for themselves.

What size do you get? That’s the hard part of buying a rod and reel for someone. Here are some suggestions:


  • 6’8″, Medium Light: Trout and crappie anglers
  • 7′, Medium: Bass and walleye anglers
  • 7′, Medium Heavy: Striper and hybrid anglers

Read Next: These Ice Fishing Shelters Make Great Gifts for Anglers and They’re on Sale

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.