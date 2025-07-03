The Best Gun Deals for Independence Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
While Independence day is usually celebrated with fireworks and grilled meat, the Fourth of July is one of the best days to buy a new gun. Retail sites like Palmetto State Armory and Guns.com are offering tremendous discounts on firearms that can be ordered and shipped straight to your local FFL dealer. I’ve picked through these sites for some of the best deals on guns for hunting, recreational shooting, and personal protection. There’s everything from irresistible budget buys to high-end premium guns at steep discounts. In other words, there’s something for everyone and no better way to celebrate our nation’s Independence.
Handguns
- Glock G19 Gen 4 9mm, $480 (31% off)
- Charles Daly 1911 .45 ACP, $296 (41% off)
- Beretta 92G Elite Langdon Tactical 9mm, $799 (33% off)
- Smith & Wesson 686 Stainless .357 Mag., $650 (41% off)
- Sig Sauer P365 13rd Optic-Ready 9mm, $599 (14% off)
- Glock G30 Gen 5 .45 ACP, $420 (35% off)
Rifles
- Marlin 336 Trapper in .30/30, $1,200 (25% off)
- PSA 16-inch Mid-Length 5.56mm AR, $480 (48% off)
- Smith & Wesson 1854 Stealth Hunter .44 Mag., $1,300 (31% off)
- Savage Axis II Pro 6.5 CM, $499 (23% off)
- Q LLC Mini Fix in 5.56mm, $2,900 (17% off)
- HK MR762 with MLok in 7.62×51, $4,000 (11% off)
PDW/PCC
- PSA 8.5-inch Nitride .300 BLK with Brace, $400 (50% off)
- Sig Rattler/Eotech 5.56mm Package, $2,600 (19% off)
- PSA 10.5-inch 5.56 AR with Brace, $480 (48% off)
- PSA Gen 4 Shockwave 9mm with Brace, $590 (41% off)
Shotguns
- Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol 12 Ga, $870 (27% off)
Suppressors
- Banish 223, $849 (Free Tax Stamp)
- Gunwerks 6ix Ti Dt, $995 (Free Tax Stamp)
- Wilson Combat Quell SS, $1,030 (Free Tax Stamp)
Optics
- Save $290 on a Vortex Optics Diamondback HP Rifle Scope 4-16 x 42mm. It’s now only $190.
- Save $350 on a Vortex Optics Viper HS-T Rifle Scope
- Save $300 on a Burris Xtreme Tactical XTR II F-Class Rifle Scope