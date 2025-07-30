Want to Improve Your Wingshooting This Fall? Change Up Your Summer Training

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I know that there’s some value in hunters shooting trap and skeet before the season. Proper and consistent gun mount, focus on the target, swinging through the bird — I get it. But the truth is these games can get pretty boring. They’re also a poor replication of a hunting scenario: where you don’t know exactly where the bird is coming from or the exact flight path that it will take.

So in the months before hunting season I find it way more fun (and possibly more useful) to practice some more practical shotgunning. Of course you can and should shoot sporting clays or five-stand. But it’s also okay to get a little more creative.

Earlier this month, while testing shotguns for our annual shotgun test, the crew and I got the chance to experiment with Caldwell’s new Claycopter Launcher. And I’ll be honest, this was the most fun part of the week.

The Claycopter is a battery-powered thrower that launches orange disks with surprising speed. They fly vertically (unlike clays, which lie flat) and unpredictably. This is especially true if there’s a 10-mph wind.

Claycopter Key Features and Specs

Four speed settings

Throws doubles and singles

Rechargeable battery

Two target sizes (90mm and 110mm)

Biodegradable targets

Targets fly +100 yards

Blasting Claycopter targets felt a lot like shooting at doves or pigeons. Also, you must hit these little orange discs with the center of your pattern, or they won’t break — they’ll bump to the side, offering a realistic follow-up shot. Another cool feature is that any targets that are missed (and there will be a few) can be reused. The Claycopter targets proved to be much more durable than traditional clays.

When we broke out the Claycopter, no one got to call pull or request a specific target presentation. They got a fast-flying sporadic target that could be launched to the stratosphere or flung toward the ground as a bouncing rabbit (yes, the Claycopter can throw rabbit targets).

You might see a single, or double target presentation. Regardless, it would be a surprise. In other words, just like hunting.