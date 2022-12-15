YOU DON’T HAVE to convince us the holidays are poorly timed. It happens to us every year, without fail. We’re so focused on getting in the woods that we neglect to get gifts…for anyone. Besides, budgets are tight and it’s tough to think of the perfect piece of gear for the hunter or angler who seems to have it all.

Give an Outdoor Life+ Membership Here

That’s why membership to Outdoor Life+ is the perfect present. We might be biased (OK, we’re definitely biased), but this $12 membership gets the sportsman in your life access to our best wild hunting and fishing adventures, in-depth reporting, world-class photography, and stories by their favorite OL writers for a year—all ad-free.

OL+ is packed with deep dives and hunting adventures. Rubberball / Adobe Stock

This fall on OL+, we’ve written about how antler thieves are stealing racks out West. We tagged along with New Jersey black bear hunters after the governor lifted a ban on the controversial season. We traveled to the Great Salt Lake to understand how its disappearance is affecting waterfowl. We revisited one of Jack O’Connor’s greatest stories about choosing a deer rifle.

You also get discounts that are worth much more than the $12 price tag. OL+ membership includes deals from brands like HuntStand Pro, Captain Experiences, the National Deer Association, and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers—plus 5 percent off OL apparel. (Exact deals can change at any time.) OL+ membership also includes access to OL issues dating back 15 years, plus great classic reads from nearly 125 years of OL archives.

To give the gift of an OL+ membership, all you need is the recipient’s email address and a credit card. You can even choose the date the subscription arrives in their inbox. It’s ideal for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions (yeah, opening day counts). Or treat yourself to a membership. If you’re going to sneak a peek at your phone in the tree stand, don’t scroll Instagram. Read something good this year.

Check out more OL+ stories here. Check out our collection of vintage Outdoor Life cover art here.