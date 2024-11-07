The Pros and Cons of Mobile Hunting the Rut

A big deer walks out of the thick stuff, eases down the trail, and stops broadside just 20 yards away. He scans the surroundings, sniffs the air, and lip curls for good measure. You loose an arrow and it disappears into the bucks vitals. You’ve killed your buck no more than three hours after hanging that set. That’s the power of being a “mobile” deer hunter during the rut.

In the past 10 years or so we have seen a significant increase in mobile deer hunting tactics, popularity, and gear. This method, which is based on the idea of moving to where the hottest deer sign and action can be found, is used by many hunters who decide to minimize their hunting gear footprint and overall carry weight. This allows them to go farther, go quieter, and get on bucks wherever they may be.

This way of hunting is so popular that entire events are hosted around the theme. Just take the Mobile Hunters Expo, for example.

So, it begs the question, are mobile hunting strategies good for the rut? To answer that, we must understand the key components of the rut and mobile deer hunting.

The Nature of the Rut

The rut is one of the craziest times to be in the deer woods. You can see buck fights, hear whitetail vocalizations, and witness deer chasing and breeding. Of course, this is the window when deer move most during daylight hours. Bucks are cruising, chasing, and tending estrus does.

As such, hunters often need to be mobile. The action might be dead in one spot, but strong in another. Being able to pick up shop and move closer to the craziness can be effective. This might mean a mid-morning, midday, or early afternoon shift from an old stand setup to one that is actually on the “X”. The very nature of the rut makes it quite compatible with certain hunting types — such as mobile deer hunting.

Mobile Deer Hunting Defined

A bowhunter shoots from a tree saddle. Scott Einsmann

Overall, this method is a version of the “hang-and-hunt,” but it takes that mentality a step further. It essentially combines the skill sets of speed scouting an area and conducting a hang and hunt when you find a hot spot. To do this effectively, you need to have a good understanding of deer sign and terrain, and you also need to be stealthy and in decent physical shape. This gives you the ability to hike further and set up in harder-to-hunt places without spooking deer. In essence, it helps hunters escape hunting pressure, and get into areas where deer (and mature bucks) spend their daylight hours.

Pros of Mobile Hunting the Rut

There are numerous advantages of mobile hunting when it’s done properly. Those include:

Getting in tighter to bedding areas.

Adapting to the freshest sign discovered while scouting.

Leaving an area undisturbed until the day of the hunt, which enhances the element of surprise.

Moving from location to location seamlessly.

Getting closer to spotted target deer.

Leaving “dead zones” behind to find hot pockets of deer activity.

Avoiding boredom of sitting in the same spot day after day.

Cons of Mobile Hunting the Rut

As with all hunting strategies, mobile hunting during the rut does have some drawbacks as well. They include:

Less comfortable than more “permanent” stands and blinds.

Potentially making the wrong decision when making moves.

Risk of spooking target bucks.

Failing to give an area enough time before moving on.

Implementing a new system you aren’t familiar with and making blunders.

When to Go Mobile

There are certain circumstances that will lead you to mobile hunting.

You’re new to an area. If you don’t have historical deer activity to base your hunting spots on, then it makes sense to move around and hunt the hottest sign.

You’ve got increased hunting pressure. If your go to spots are suddenly under pressure from other hunters, it might make sense to push deeper and find new areas.

Your target buck is dead. There’s no sense hunting a ghost. Time to find new ground and new deer.

Your best stands aren’t producing anymore. Patience is key to killing big deer, but sometimes you have to admit that what you’re doing isn’t working and you need to move.

You know where the “X” is, but you’re not on it. If you have a very good idea of where a target buck is moving, but you don’t have a stand set for that spot, then there’s only one thing to do — move in quietly and kill him.

When to Stay Put

You’re seeing good daytime deer activity. If you’re seeing good action from your go-to stands, then remain patient. Moving around the woods and spreading scent could decrease activity.

You’re hunting a prime “rut funnel”. When deer are moving around like crazy during the rut, sometimes it makes the most sense to just sit still and wait for them to come by. One of these situations is when you’ve got a good spot that funnels a lot of deer through—and you’ve got it all to yourself.

You’re hunting the big woods. Brett Joy is an experienced big woods hunter and he strongly believes in picking one spot and waiting there for as long as it takes. That’s because big woods landscapes are so large that it takes bucks several days to make their circuit. Moving around means you’ll likely miss that buck when he does come through. Of course, you’ve got to very carefully pick the spot you plan to wait. Learn about how to do that here.

Mobile Deer Hunting Gear

Oftentimes, mobile deer hunting involves selecting from top-end, ultra-light items. (Rest assured you’ll find hefty price tags, but budget allowing, it’s worth it.) Compact, lightweight items can make it possible to hike long distances and challenging terrain. Plus, much of the mobile hunting gear is designed to be quiet and efficient.

At its core, the concept of mobile deer hunting requires minimalism on all fronts. Either an ultra-lightweight treestand and sticks or saddle system checks that box. Furthermore, this generally means a more compact weapon, pack, and less gear all around.

It even means not bringing any gear that isn’t absolutely necessary. Those extra “maybe” items take up space and room, and are obsolete more times than not. Instead of toting everything you might ever need, stick to the essentials only.

Of course, the truest form of mobile hunting is deer hunting from the ground from a natural blind. This method is an even more minimalistic approach than a stand, saddle, or hub-style hunting blind. But if that’s not for you, then dig into our mobile hunting gear guides.

Final Thoughts on Mobile Hunting the Rut

Remember, mobile deer hunting (even during the rut) isn’t for everyone. It certainly isn’t for every situation. But with the right gear and know-how a mobile mission during the rut can make for an all-time great deer hunting experience.