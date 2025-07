We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Ready to trade in your flattened foam pad and upgrade to something cushier for long weekends in the outdoors? I slept on this camping mattress from Therm-a-Rest for years and was impressed with not only its comfort but also its longevity. This is an awesome product from a reputable brand that does all their repairs in-house at their U.S.-based warehouse.