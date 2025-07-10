BigBlue SolarPowa Prime Day Sale: The Solar Charger You Need

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve been testing the best solar chargers and best portable solar panels for years. Some are low cost. Some are pretty dang powerful. But the one that is both surprisingly low cost and very powerful is the BigBlue SolarPowa on sale for Prime Day. If you’ve been looking to add a solar charger to your hiking backpack or even the glovebox of your car, now is a great time to add one to your arsenal. I’ve even been known to pop one in my office window on a sunny day to charge up my phone for free.

BigBlue SolarPowa is 28% off for Prime Day

You can also power it with one of Nestout’s power banks, also on sale for Prime Day. I especially appreciate these for their rugged build that can withstand both wind and dust.

Nestout 10,000mAh power bank is 20% off

