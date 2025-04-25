Oklahoma Is Making Nonresidents Get Permission, Pay $100 to Hunt Public Land

Hunting in Oklahoma could look a lot different this fall, particularly for nonresident hunters and professional guides, thanks to two key pieces of legislation – one of which is already law, while the other is gaining rapid support.

Signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt into law on Wednesday, Senate Bill 448 creates a lottery-style permit system for nonresident hunters who want to hunt Oklahoma’s Wildlife Management Areas, or WMAs, and National Wildlife Refuges in the state. Nonresident hunters will have to obtain written authorization from the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If demand outpaces the number of hunters these areas can support, a lottery will determine access. On top of regular license costs, successful applicants will also pay a permit fee of up to $100. It’s not clear how many nonresidents will be allowed to hunt a given property before the lottery kicks in.

Supporters claim the new rules will help manage hunting pressure and protect public land access for Oklahoma residents.

“The passage of Senate Bill 448 marks a significant step forward in safeguarding Oklahomans’ access to our state’s wildlife management areas,” said Sen. Warren Hamilton, a sponsor of the bill. “This legislation prioritizes the rights of our citizens while continuing to welcome visiting outdoorsmen from other states through the lottery system and permitting process outlined in this bill.”

ODWC has backed the move, calling it a tool to prevent overcrowding on popular public lands. But not everyone’s thrilled. Some hunters have voiced concern about limiting access for DIY traveling sportsmen and the potential impact on local hunting economies.

Before reaching the governor’s desk, SB 448 passed the state Senate with a unanimous vote, then proceeded to the House, where it passed 78-1. The new law takes effect on Nov. 1.

More Regs for Outfitters

While SB 448 is now officially law, SB 208 is still moving through the legislative process, but is gaining momentum quickly.

SB 208, written by Rep. Ty Burns, would require all hunting guides operating in Oklahoma to register and obtain a state license through the ODWC. Commercial hunting preserves and landowners guiding only on their own property are exempt from this requirement. The ODWC will handle details like license fees, training, and background checks.

Supporters say SB 208 is about raising standards and ensuring professionalism in the field. Critics argue it could burden small, independent guides and shrink Oklahoma’s hunting tourism.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously in March and has cleared key House committees. It’s expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. Like SB 448, if passed, SB 208 would go into effect on Nov. 1, 2025.

Both SB 448 and SB 208 reflect a broader push for tighter management of Oklahoma’s public lands. If SB 208 becomes law, out-of-state hunters and guides will face a dramatically different system this fall.