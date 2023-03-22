We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Published Mar 22, 2023

Hunting turkeys with the fun-sized .410-bore seems to be getting more popular every spring. Stoning a big tom at close range with a light and slender shotgun—feeling only a nudge against your shoulder and hearing only a crack (not a boom) from your gun—is nothing short of pure fun. But to ethically hunt turkeys with this sub-gauge, you need to shoot the best .410 turkey loads.

There are a handful of ammo makers producing .410 turkey loads, and all the loads are pretty similar. They are loaded with tungsten super shot which is a dense (18 g/cc) and expensive shot material. Because of this, the loads are spendy, ranging from $6 per shell to $10 per shell. They are all 3-inch loads and all have similar velocities—1060 FPS to 1100 FPS. With the exception of Apex Ninja, they are all loaded with 13/16 ounces of No. 9 shot. The Ninja load has a slightly heavier payload of ⅞ ounces of No. 9.5 shot.

With all of these loads being so similar, how can we decide which one is best? Simple, we take our testing to the patterning board.

How We Tested the Best .410 Turkey Loads

The standard for patterning turkey guns is to shoot at 40 yards and measure the number of pellet strikes within a circle that has a 10-inch diameter. Because different turkey loads pattern differently through different guns, I shot each load through three of the most popular .410 turkey guns: Mossberg 500 Turkey, Stevens 301 Turkey, and Tristar Viper G2. I used the chokes that came stock with the gun. For each load, I shot two patterns with each gun and then averaged all six patterns.

I shot on a chilly March day (temps in the high 20s) with light wind. When all the shooting was complete, I measured the area with the densest number of pellet strikes near the aim point, drawing a 10-inch circle around that area. This was to avoid punishing a load with a lower score if I happened to pull the shot a little left or right. I shot turkey targets so you can have an easier time visualizing how each pattern might impact a longbeard at 40 yards. But when evaluating targets, you should also look for holes in the pattern (large gaps between pellet strikes). In the best patterns you’ll see a high density of strikes near the middle and then fewer hits, decreasing evenly, as you move farther from the center. A pattern with more than 100 hits inside a 10-inch circle is excellent. I think that 80 to 90 hits is solid performance. Below 80 hits, you’ll see fairly large gaps between pellets and risk wounding a bird, so you’d have to shoot at closer ranges when hunting.

Best .410 Turkey Loads: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Apex Ninja

Key Features

Best Pattern: 156 (Mossberg 500)

Average Pattern: 130

Cartridge Length: 3 inches

Payload: ⅞ ounces

Shot Size: 9.5

Velocity: 1060

Price: $63 (per box of 10)

Pros

Excellent patterns from all three guns

Cons

Availability is currently scarce

Apex is largely responsible for the popularity of TSS in turkey hunting which has also bolstered the popularity of turkey hunting with .410 shotguns. So it’s fitting that Apex’s Ninja would win our Editor’s Choice pick. The load produced far denser patterns than others in this test. The worst pattern it printed was 111 hits with the Tristar Viper. With the Mossberg 500, the load patterned phenomenally averaging 154 hits inside a 10-inch circle. For reference, in our review of the best 12 gauge turkey loads, there were a couple TSS loads and lead loads that didn’t print as good of patterns. Remember, we’re talking 12 gauge rounds with significantly higher payloads.

Apex Ninja loads put 156 pellets inside a 10-inch circle at 40 yards through the Mossberg 500. This was the best pattern of the test. Alex Robinson

The .410 Ninja loads did have an advantage in this test because they have a slightly heavier payload (⅞ ounces) than the other loads in this test (13/16 ounces). Also, since Apex loaded its shell with No. 9.5s it has more pellets within its payload. Apex says that 403 pellets are packed into this load. Compare that to the other loads, which have about 294 pellets (according to Boss and Federal) and you can understand why the Apex loads patterned so much better than the rest of the field. The only downside with these loads is that availability tends to be scarce.

Key Features

Best Pattern: 113 (Mossberg)

Average Pattern: 82

Cartridge Length: 3 inches

Payload: 13/16 ounces

Shot Size: 9

Velocity: 1100

Price: $49 (for box of 5)

Pros

Consistent patterns with Mossberg 500

Widely available

Cons

Inconsistent patterns with other guns

Federal was among the first major ammo companies to load TSS turkey loads for the masses. Who could ever have imagined that workaday turkey hunters would be willing to pay $10 per shell? But here we are. Federal Heavyweight and the Mossberg 500 make a lovely match. The load averaged 109 hits through the good old M500. But it was less compatible with the Stevens and Tristar shotguns. With these guns, the average dropped to 71.5 and 66.5 respectively.

Federal put 105 pellets on target with the Mossberg 500 at 40 yards. Alex Robinson

On the upside, you will be able to find these loads if you need them now (they are currently available on the Federal website and several other online retailers with prices lower than the MSRP). Afterall, sometimes the best .410 turkey loads are the ones you can buy easily. It’s also worth noting that the .410 version of Federal Heavyweight does not include the Flitecontrol Flex wad.

Key Features

Best Pattern: 138

Average Pattern: 111

Cartridge Length: 3 inches

Payload: 13/16 ounces

Shot Size: 9

Velocity: 1090

Price: $46

Pros

Great patterns from Stevens and Tristar shotguns

Cons

Availability is currently scarce

Hevi Shot is one of the OGs of the heavier-than lead game and the company is well respected by diehard turkey hunters and waterfowlers all around the country. Hevi 18 had the second best average pattern in this test behind Apex. The load performed especially well with the Stevens shotgun, averaging 118 hits. I tested the No. 9s, but there’s also a version loaded with No. 7s, if you feel like a No. 9 pellet isn’t quite hefty enough (though that’s a silly notion).

Hevi-18 put 129 pellets on target through the Stevens 301. Alex Robinson

Unfortunately, like the Apex loads, this load isn’t available at many online retailers right now. So if you shoot a Stevens .410 and find some available, buy them.

Key Features

Best Pattern: 114 (Stevens)

Average Pattern: 82.5

Cartridge Length: 3 inches

Payload: 13/16 ounces

Shot Size: 9

Price: $74 (per box of 10)

Pros

Slightly more affordable

Currently available

Cons

Inconsistent patterns with some guns

Boss is best known for its copper-plated bismuth loads for waterfowl and upland bird hunting. But the Michigan-based company also loads a TSS option under its Boss Tom line. Boss is a direct-to-consumer company so their loads are typically a little more affordable than competitors’ loads. In .410, the Boss Tom loads patterned well with the Stevens shotgun (113 average) but inconsistently with the other two guns.

Boss put 112 pellets on target through the Stevens 301 Turkey. Alex Robinson

I tested the No. 9s (294 pellets per shell), but they also have a version loaded ⅞ ounces of No. 10s, which have a pellet count of 460 per shell. That’s substantially higher than even the Apex loads. I suspect those No. 10 loads will shoot outstanding patterns at close and middle ranges. If you wanted to set a kid up with the best .410 turkey load and gun combo, a Stevens 301 Turkey and Boss Tom No. 10s would be hard to beat. Plus, as of publication, both Boss load options were available on the Boss website.

Key Features

Best Pattern: 101 (Tristar)

Average Pattern: 89

Pattern Percentage:

Cartridge Length: 3 inches

Payload: 13/16 ounces

Shot Size: 9

Velocity: 1100

Price: $50

Pros

Incredibly consistent patterns out of the Mossberg

Currently available

Cons

Below-average performance out of the other guns

As Remington ammunition continues its comeback, it’s adding more options to its Premier line, which encompasses top-end ammo for Big Green. The line includes a TSS load offered in 12 gauge, 20 gauge, and .410 bore.

Remington Premier TSS put 100 pellets on target through the Mossberg. Alex Robinson

In my testing, Premier TSS patterned nicely through the Mossberg 500 recording two patterns with 100 hits inside the 10-inch circle. It doesn’t get more consistent than that. With the other guns, the load was slightly less effective. It averaged 81 hits with the Tristar and 86 hits with the Stevens. However this is still sufficient pattern density and I’d say Remington Premier .410 TSS is a 40-yard-load with all three guns.

FAQs

Q: How far can you kill turkeys with a .410? Your maximum range is the distance at which you can consistently put 80 to 100 pellets inside a 10-inch circle (and centered on target). With that said, I don’t recommend shooting turkeys beyond 40 yards with .410 loads, even if you are able to get them to pattern well beyond that range. Is it possible to kill a turkey beyond 40 yards with a .410? Absolutely. But just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should. With a much smaller payload, you have much less margin for error than you do with a 12-gauge turkey load, especially at longer ranges. If you choose to hunt with a .410, you are intentionally limiting your range. Turkey hunting at its very best is a close-range game and dedicated .410 shooters know this. If you want to kill turkeys at farther distances, go with a bigger gun and heavier payload. Q: What is TSS turkey loads? A TSS turkey load is filled with tungsten super shot. TSS is very dense at 18 g/cc. For reference, lead pellets have a density of 11.3 g/cc. TSS is made in smaller pellet sizes: No. 7s up to No. 10s. Smaller, denser pellets have significantly more penetration energy. And because the pellets are small, more of them are packed into a payload. This makes for denser patterns. In other words, absolutely killer turkey loads. Q: What is a good turkey load? The best turkey load is one that patterns well through your gun and choke combination. Ammo for turkey hunting generally has a higher payload because pattern density is so critical (you need a lot of pellets in a small area to ensure head and neck hits). In terms of .410 ammo, payloads are typically either 13/16 ounces or ⅞ ounces.

Final Thoughts on the Best .410 Turkey Loads

All of the loads in this test performed well out of at least one gun. Apex Ninja took top honors because it shot killer patterns out of all the guns. However, these days availability does play a big factor in which turkey load you shoot. So use this guide to find a load that will be a good match for your gun and then make sure you pattern it before you go hunting. Once you find the right load for your gun/choke combo, stick with it.