Written By P.J. Reilly Published Sep 19, 2022 2:17 PM

The earliest bows didn’t have arrow rests. Instead, they required the hunter to rest the arrow on top of their fist. If you’ve ever shot an arrow off your knuckles, you know the difficulties it brings. It’s easy to imagine those early archers thinking, “There has to be a better way to hold this arrow.”

Fast forward to the 21st century, with many companies across the globe still working on that better mousetrap. The continued evolution of the arrow rest is only good for bowhunters, who have plenty of options at multiple price points. I’ve been able to test and review the best arrow rests, and I picked my favorites to suit any archer.

Why They Made the Cut

The MXT and Integrate are durable, full capture, and easy-to-tune arrow rests.

Key Features

Can be locked in the up position before shooting

Rest drops away only when the bow is shot

Draw cord connects to the down cable on the bow

Micro-adjust knobs for windage and elevation

Integrate MX has an aluminum launcher

Pros

Easy installation

Simple operation

Arrow is fully contained until the shot

Micro-adjust simplifies fine-tuning the rest position

Rest is well built

Cons

Expensive

Product Description

The MXT and the Integrate MX are nearly identical rests from QAD. They are both drop-away rests that can be locked in the up position for full arrow containment before the shot, and they both are micro-adjustable for windage and elevation. The primary difference between the two is that the Integrate MX will only work with bows that have a dovetail machined into the riser for mounting. The MXT will work on any bow. But if you have that dovetail on your riser, you want the Integrate MX because it’s sleeker, and the dovetail connection is rock solid.

The QAD MXT and Integrate MX are well-built, easy-to-use drop-away arrow rests that do the job of an arrow rest neatly and quietly. There is no extra noise added to your bow because of these rests.

Both of these rests are considered cord-driven drop-away rests, because they employ cords attached to the down cable on a bow. That is, the rest cord is connected to the cable that moves down toward the bottom cam during the draw cycle.

The Integrate MX is a streamlined arrow rest that offers full containment and micro adjustment. P.J. Reilly

If the rest itself sits flat on the riser, then the draw cord will pull it up as the bow is drawn. Or the user can cock the rest in the up position before drawing, which will keep the arrow contained between the rest forks.

What actually makes the rest drop away is not simply the bow string moving back to the undrawn position. The bow has to be shot. It’s the sudden release of force that comes when the bowstring is released that causes the rest to drop. What’s nice about that is a bowhunter can draw and let down the bowstring, and the rest will stay in the cocked position, keeping the arrow contained.

With some other cable-driven drop-away rests, the rest lies flat on the riser shelf before the string is drawn. The rest lifts up as the string is drawn, and then if the user decides to let down the string, the rest goes back to resting on the shelf, and the arrow is not contained.

Both rests also have micro-adjust knobs for windage and elevation, which makes bow tuning far simpler. Often times in tuning, only slight rest movements are needed. That’s hard to do with a free-moving rest. With the micro-adjust knobs, you can dial in the rest position precisely.

Best Limb Driven: Hamskea Epsilon

Why It Made the Cut

Hamskea sets the standard for limb-driven arrow rests in the target world, and they brought a lot of that target technology over to the Epsilon, which is sleek, solid, and silent.

Key Features

Can be adjusted to fit risers with different thicknesses

Micro-click adjustments for windage and elevation

Full containment arm

Wide “whale-tail” launcher

Can be set up to function off the top or bottom limb

Rebound dampener eliminates the need for a spring connecting the draw cord to the rest

Pros

Pulls the rest down super fast when the bowstring is released

Rubber coating on all possible arrow contact points keeps this rest quiet

Will work with low-profile bow-mounted arrow quivers

Three large ball bearings allow the rest to rise smoothly

Whale-tail launcher grabs arrow anywhere on the shelf and moves it to the center during the draw

Cons

Even though there is a full-containment cage to keep the rest from falling off the bow, the launcher can’t be locked in the up position, so the arrow isn’t confined in as tight a space as other drop-aways

Long cord running from rest to limb can catch brush

Product Description

There is a segment of the archery community that believes limb-driven arrow rests are the most reliable drop-away arrow rests and they are the fastest to drop. And nobody does limb-driven rests better than Hamskea. Their rests are used by several of the best target archers in the world. And while those target archers can use the Epsilon, a lot of the features Hamskea built into this rest were done so with bowhunters in mind.

The Epsilon features a full-containment arrow cage so a nocked arrow cannot fall off. However, the containment isn’t as secure as a QAD. The whale-tail launcher is wide at the ends, so it can pick up the arrow from any spot inside the cage and then channel the shaft to the center of the rest for every shot. That allows the bowhunter to focus on the target, without worrying about getting the arrow to the right spot on the rest.

It’s a narrow rest that hugs the back of a riser, leaving plenty of clearance for even the tightest bow-mounted quivers. The Centershot Optimized Rest (COR) technology includes different mounting points to account for different riser thicknesses so that the rest is automatically mounted with a center shot of 13/16 inches from the riser. This is a standard starting point for the rest position to get a bullet hole when paper tuning. Often, this is exactly where the rest needs to be for perfect left-right positioning.

The rest can be converted to attach the draw cord to the top or bottom limb. Included is Hamskea’s rebound dampener, which allows the draw cord to be pulled beyond taut to ensure that the rest is pulled all the way down to the riser shelf when the bowstring is released. This dampener enabled Hamskea to eliminate the spring used in previous rests, which easily bends.

Best Budget: Trophy Ridge Whisker Biscuit V

Why It Made the Cut

This is arguably the simplest arrow rest on the market. It holds your arrow securely in place between three sections of nylon bristles. Put an arrow into the V, and forget about it. Simple as that.

Key Features

Nylon bristles hold the arrow securely

Bristles give as the arrow flies through on release, so they have minimal effect on flight

Bolts to the Berger hole and then is adjusted left and right to set the center shot

The V design allows this one rest to be used with arrows of any diameter

Pros

Simple to install and use

Ultralight

No moving parts to fail

Costs under $55

Cons

No elevation adjustment

Can affect precision accuracy, especially at long range

Product Description

The Trophy Ridge Whisker Biscuit V arrow rest is ideal for the bowhunter who likes to keep things simple and wants to build a bow without breaking the bank. The Whisker Biscuit rest has proven its reliability and effectiveness in the bowhunting world. This V version simplifies the platform and negates the need for different-sized biscuits depending on arrow diameter. The V notch holds everything from a 4mm up to a 2712, if for some reason, you choose to hunt with one of the fattest arrows made.

Sections of nylon bristles around the arrow form the V. Simply load an arrow into the V, and the bristles push it to where it’s supposed to go. The arrow is held there until you shoot or pull it out. This is a full containment arrow rest that’s ideal for spot and stalk hunts. Just nock an arrow and go.

The question with biscuit-style rests is, “Do they affect arrow flight?” The bristles touch the arrow through the shot, and the fletchings have to punch through the bristles. That has to have some affect, right? At the most common bowhunting distances (under 50 yards), you’re good. If you see any impact variances, they’re going to be minor. Beyond 50 yards, you could start seeing some arrow impact variances, and hand-torque issues are likely to be magnified.

Best Budget Drop-Away: Apex Surge Rest

Why It Made the Cut

The Apex Surge is a well-made drop-away arrow rest that costs less than $75. It’s cable driven, which means it is activated by the down cable on the bow, can be cocked in the up position before the shot, and has a full-containment cage.

Key Features

Cable driven

Only drops when the bowstring is released, so the rest stays up when the string is simply let down

Forked launcher and overhead cage fully contain arrow when the rest is cocked

Delayed trigger supports the arrow longer on the drop for better accuracy

Pros

Simple to set up

Costs under $75

Can be cocked in the up position for full arrow containment

Cable driven but shot activated

Cons

Not the slimmest profile

No micro-adjust in windage and elevation

Product Description

The Apex Surge is a simple, cable driven drop-away that has some of the features of the more expensive best arrow rests, yet it costs less than $75. Many drop-aways in this price category operate by having the launcher rise and fall as the bow is drawn and let down. Having one that can be cocked in the up position for full arrow containment adds a lot of value.

The windage and elevation are set simply by loosening screws and moving the rest to the desired position. This can make the setup take longer than rests with micro-adjust knobs, but again, it runs at a fraction of the price of high-end rests. The Surge clearly has some less expensive components, but it still doesn’t feel cheap, especially for this price.

Best for Recurves: Hoyt Hunter Rest

Why It Made the Cut

The Hoyt Super Rest is used by Olympic archers, and the Hunter Rest is a beefed up version of that simple but accurate rest.

Key Features

Holds arrows securely through the shot

Includes a hole for a cushion plunger if you use one

Installs by peeling and sticking

Will fold against the riser as the arrow passes over it

Pros

Super cheap

Holds your arrow securely without much interference

Anyone can install it

Cons

Best when used with a plunger

Product Description

The Hoyt Hunter Rest is a plastic, stick-on rest that installs easily in seconds. Some of the best recurve bows allow archers to use a cushion plunger, which is a device installed in the riser next to the rest to cushion the flexing of the arrow as it flies out of the bow. Bowhunters who choose to use a cushion plunger will use a rest, and they need a rest that allows for mounting the plunger. Such rests don’t come any simpler than the Hoyt Hunter.

These things are so inexpensive, you can carry multiple rests with you in case one breaks or the sticker loses its stickiness. Just pop the old one off and stick a new one on.

But don’t be fooled by the ease and cost of this rest. It does the job. Olympic recurve archers use the target version of this rest–that’s how well it does its job. The Hunter is simply beefier than the target version because hunters use heavier arrows, and they’re taking their bows into rougher conditions. Archers who don’t use a cushion plunger can still use the Hunter Rest on their hunting recurves.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Rest

Type of Bow

Whether you hunt with a compound or a traditional bow will take you to two totally different categories of rests. There really is no cross over here. There are rests designed for compound bows and rests designed for recurves and longbows. I have seen recurve archers try to use some of the simpler compound rests on their bows, and it never works out well.

Adjustment

Just like the best bow sights, arrow rests can make tool-less micro-adjustments. The alternative is to loosen a set screw and manually move the rest into position. Micro adjustment is best suited for archers that want to tune their gear because it allows you to make barely perceptible adjustments that can yield noticeable differences in accuracy. If you are going to have a shop paper tune your bow and then call it good, you don’t need a micro-adjustable rest.

Range Limits

How far do you plan to shoot with this rest? If you’re planning to strictly hunt with your bow setup, and you don’t take shots over 40 yards, then which rest you choose isn’t a grave issue.

But if you plan to take long hunting shots, or you want to take your bow to a Total Archery Challenge event, where you might have to shoot targets out to 100 yards, then you want precision equipment. Hunters often look to the target world when it comes to identifying precision gear. In target archery, competitors use equipment that gives them the absolute best chance for success. You will not see a single, even moderately-successful (let alone top-end) target archer use a biscuit-style rest. You will, however, see plenty of cable-driven and limb-driven drop-aways.

Does this mean biscuit rests are “no good” for long-range shooting? Not necessarily. It means target archers have identified better options.

Containment

How you hunt can impact your rest-selection decision. If you are strictly a tree-stand or blind hunter, having a rest that fully contains the arrow while it’s nocked might not be critical. You don’t have to worry about brush or limbs knocking your arrow off the rest.

If you are a spot-and-stalk bowhunter, you’re going to hate not having full containment. If your arrow keeps falling off the rest as you make those last few critical sneak moves to get into shooting position, that’s a problem.

FAQs

Q: Drop away or fixed-position? This is arguably the biggest question facing compound bowhunters when they choose a rest, because it takes you down one of two very different paths. The drop-away rests promise precision accuracy because there’s nothing to create arrow-contact problems. But the fixed-position rests have no moving parts to potentially fail in critical back-country situations. I mentioned what target archers do, but is precision, long-range accuracy relevant to you? Where you hunt, how you hunt, and how far you plan to shoot will guide you to the right choice. Q: How much do arrow rests cost? If you’re a recurve or longbow hunter, rests don’t cost much at all. The Hoyt Hunter costs less than five bucks, while the most expensive recurve rest listed on Lancaster Archery Supply’s website is the Zniper at $99, but that’s more of a target archery rest.



If you’re a compound bowhunter, the price range shifts considerably—$25 to around $300. As you might expect, features and quality adjust the cost of rests considerably. Q: Do I need any special tools to install a rest myself? Not necessarily. The main tool you will use is a set of Allen wrenches. The special tool that could come into play is a bow press for compound bows. Any of the cable-driven rests require the rest’s draw cord to be connected to the compound’s downward buss cable. You can connect that cord to the outside of the cable with a clamp, or you can run it through the buss cable below a section of serving and tie a knot in the cord to keep it from pulling back through. The latter method requires a bow press.

Final Thoughts

Like many things in archery, there is more than one style of rest to accurately launch your arrow down range. Sure, there are plenty of opinions about the best arrow rests. But when there are supporters for all styles, you know the “right choice” comes down to personal preference. So, it’s up to you to consider your hunting style, equipment expectations, and budget to find the best one for you.