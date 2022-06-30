The Best Camping Toilets of 2022

For some people, the prohibitive factor to camping is the bathroom situation. As long as you follow Leave No Trace guidelines, all of nature can be your bathroom, but popping a squat over a dug hole is outside most people’s comfort zone. Upgrading your car camping kit to include a portable toilet may be the key to a successful camping trip, especially when nature calls unexpectedly.

For this piece, I concentrated on basic portable camping toilets that have a holding tank for fresh and black water with a simple flush. I did not include composting or cassette toilets. Below are some of the best camping toilets to consider.

Things to Consider When Buying a Camping Toilet

Make sure the toilet is comfortable to you. The last thing you want is to sit on the throne and feel uncomfortable while taking care of business. Cleaning: Is it easy to clean? Do you have many components to clean? Do the parts separate easily? Will it spill or splash on you while cleaning?

Most toilets are made with ABS plastic, which is very durable. Check out the seat and lid and make sure they are made with stiffer plastic and can be removed for cleaning. Transporting: You bought this to move around with you as you venture out into nature. So you’ll want to consider the setup, breakdown, weight, and complexity, and also make sure it fits in the car among all the other best camping gear.

Most toilets come with a pump that lets you control how much water swishes around the bowl. Some push pumps can be very stiff. If you want easy, look for a button system like the Dometic 972 Portable Toilet. Smells: The last thing you want is a stinky toilet in your car or at your campsite. Make sure it has at least a locking lid and a seal valve for when not in use. Make sure you can add chemicals to the toilet to cut the smell.

Best for Small Spaces: Thetford Porta Potti 135

Key Features

2.6-gallon fresh water tank

2.6-gallon holding tank

Why It Made the Cut

This potty has a simple and stylish design that is compact, affordable, and easy to move and store.

Pros

Lightweight

One button release for holding tank

Seat and lid can be removed for cleaning

Hand pump for flushing

One carrying handle

Stylish look (Gray bottom/white top)

Cons

No level indicator

Low height (not standard toilet height)

Product Description

The Thetford was the most compact and lightest toilet I tested at just under 8 pounds. It can fit in small spaces and would be ideal for a van or campsite.

The top of the toilet connects to the base, which is the holding tank, and with a simple one-touch lever, it detaches very easily. The holding tank has a sealed valve and pour-out spout that rotates for easy emptying. The holding tank also has sealed pullout valve, so when not in use, you can lock in the odors along with a vent button to release a small amount of air pressure inside the tank. Both the our lids (intake and outtake) have caps with a gasket for a secure fit. One key feature I love is that the toilet lid can latch and snap shut.

The overall footprint of the toilet is smaller in height than a regular toilet, as it stands only 12 inches off the ground. The base has a storage area where you can keep toilet chemicals or a small roll of toilet paper. Bonus: Optional carrying bag can be purchased for $23.

Best for Extended Trips: Reliance Flush-N-Go 1020T Portable Toilet

Key Features

2.5-gallon fresh water tank

5-gallon holding tank

Standard toilet height

325-pound weight capacity

Why It Made the Cut

This still has a simple design, but it has a larger 5-gallon holding tank for extended trips.

Pros

Easy set up

Two carrying handles

Sealed valves

Lots of waste storage

Cons

No level indicator

Bulky

Stiff water pump

Product Description

At 17 inches tall, Reliance is the same height as your traditional throne at home, so it definitely is a more comfortable sitting option than some of the others.

Although it is a bit bulky at 12 pounds empty, it is still a great option for bigger families or longer trips where emptying is harder to do. In fact, my sister and her partner have been using this toilet in their van for the last two years.

Setup is simple, with a hinged two-handle release option to separate the top from the bottom. Both the toilet and holding tank have a handle for a sturdy grip and easy moving.

The freshwater tank holds 2.6 gallons of water and has a push pump to send water and the goods into a 5-gallon holding tank. The specs state that the toilet can hold up to 325 pounds. My sister didn’t weigh her excrements for the test but said they empty it every 3-4 days. No level indicator shows when it’s full, but practice makes perfect. The secure pull cap locks out odors when not in use.

Best for Roughing It: Reliance Luggable Loo Portable Toilet

Key Features

Simple design

Lockable lid

Carrying handle

Pouring handle

Why It Made the Cut

This is your typical 5-gallon bucket with a couple of upgrades for those who want a no-frills option for quick bathroom use.

Pros

Affordably

Easy to use

Portable

Lightweight

Cons

No flushing with water

Tough to clean out if not using a liner bag

Product Description

I am not going to sugarcoat this… this is a bucket that you poop in, simple as that. However, the Reliance Luggable Loo is my go-to for mountain climbing expeditions on snow where I can’t dig a hole with one of the best camping shovels and on rafting trips where I need to pack out my waste.

It has a couple of added features, such as a toilet seat on top of the bucket and a lid that locks. However, I would not turn the bucket over when full because that locking lid would not hold your waste from spilling. The seat/lid is removable for cleaning and dumping.

There is a carrying handle, and the bucket’s underside has a handle you use while pouring it out.

The lid does not seal out smells, so I would not recommend storing it full for very long. I also use a liner bag to make for easier cleaning.

It stands at 15.6 inches tall, so it is a comfortable option to sit and do what you have to do. The total package weighs just over 3 pounds empty, so definitely a great option is if you are trying to travel light.

Best Features: Dometic 972 Portable Toilet

Key Features

2.6-gallon fresh water holding tank

2.6-gallon holding tank

Simple button flush

Holding tank level indicator

Why It Made the Cut

For a simple camp toilet, this one has the most features, especially the level indicator to let you know when it is time to empty.

Pros

Easy to use

No pumping

Push-button flush

Level indicator

Cons

Expensive

Product Description

One button flush is the Dometic’s signature feature. Justin La Vigne

Unlike the other toilets, the Dometic doesn’t require any pumping to get the water moving in the bowl. It has an easy one-push button to flush the water and waste quickly and efficiently.

The other bonus feature is the level indicator on the holding tank. With the other toilets, it takes a little trial and error to know when it’s time to empty, but this simplifies that task.

The package is very robust and well-constructed with high-strength ABS plastic, so long-term durability is another plus. It weighs 12 pounds empty, so still one of the best camping toilets for portability and especially great for a longer time at base camp.

Best Shelter: Kelty Discovery H2GO

Key Features

Lots of floor space (46 inches x 46 inches)

2-way door zipper opening

Side window with zip closure

Removable floor

Why It Made the Cut

New for Kelty, the tall roomy shelter is perfect for adding a little privacy at camp.

Pros

Ideal for showering, changing, and bathroom use

Pockets galore

Lots of mesh for venting

Cons

Heavy

Hard to put up on your own

Product Description

Privacy and comfort. Justin La Vigne

If you are camping in a more public area or want to add a little privacy to camp life, the Discovery H2GO is the way to go.

It stands just over 7-feet tall, has an interior of about 4 feet by 4 feet, and is very ventilated. The door zipper is two-way, so you can air out from the top of the door. It also has a side window higher up that zips opens with a screen. Additionally, the ceiling is made of complete mesh and has separate rain fly to add in the case of bad weather.

There are several pockets inside to store your toiletries and a string towel holder on the outside. There is a center hook that can hold a shower bag and a removable floor with a drain. On the back wall is an access panel (Velcro) that allows you to pass a shower hose through.

This is not made for backpacking, as it weighs 14 pounds and the steel poles are very bulky. The whole package fits nicely in the included storage bag with bonus shoulder strap. I found setup to be a pain solo, but once it is up, the space upgrades camp life.

Methodology

I’ve used different systems over the years for bathroom duties in nature while backpacking, car camping, and living in a van. Now that I live in a dry cabin and rely on an outhouse all year round, I really appreciate having an upgrade and a few features to my toilet. Testing was simple: I sat, did my business, and cleaned up my mess.

Final Thoughts

If you spend a lot of time in nature and want to bring some comforts of home, one of the best camping toilets is a bonus. Make sure it is easy to move, use, and clean. Look for options that make the whole process easier for you. This could be a perfect addition to your Leave No Trace lifestyle as you won’t need to dig a hole or venture into the stinky and dirty campground privy.