Best Portable Tire Inflators, Tested and Reviewed

After miles on the rough forest service road, you reach the trailhead, and head out for your hunt. After days in the backcountry, you return to your vehicle only to find you have a flat tire from a nail you picked up. That slow leak now has your rim on the ground. Sound familiar?

Years ago, after a scenario just like this, I pulled down my spare, only to find it was flat too. Thankfully, a passer-by had a plug-in compressor and I was on my way after he helped me out. After that, I determined I was always going to carry a tire plug kit and an air compressor under the back seat of my truck.

Today, there are dozens of choices for portable compressors / tire inflators on the market, but not all of them are up to the task, and not all of them are right for your vehicle. There are inflators that double as a battery jump pack, there are small, compact models you could fit in a big pocket. You can choose between battery powered and plug in models. I tested a wide variety of portable tire inflators to see what worked well — and what didn’t.

How I Tested Portable Tire Inflators

To test these inflators, I decided to do a worst-case scenario because if something goes wrong for me, it usually goes all the way wrong. I pulled the Schrader valves out of the valve stems on the front tires of my truck and let them deflate until the pressure was unreadable. I used the fronts because there is more weight, and I assumed it would be harder to inflate. I put the valves back in, hooked up the inflator, and set the timer. I timed how long it took to get to 25psi, and how long it took to get to 50psi. For the battery powered models, I also noted how much battery life was left after inflating the tire. While they were running, I also measured how loud they were from 18 inches away with a decibel meter. The tires for the test were LT275/65R18, (32”-33” tires) and it was lightly snowing during the testing with the temp right at freezing, which isn’t great for batteries. All the battery powered inflators were fully charged, and the truck was running for the 12v plug in models so that battery fade wouldn’t be an issue as more models were tested. One important note before moving forward is that 25psi is enough to get you out of trouble, and the 50psi mark is max pressure for my tires, and certainly not needed. But it was a good test to push the inflators to the limit. Also, vehicles with smaller tires that have less volume will inflate faster, and most manufacturers give their inflators specs based on car tires going to 35psi. Every inflator tested works well for cars, motorcycles, and bikes. So, my testing was overkill in a way, but, 90% of vehicles I see at trailheads and backroads are trucks, and outdoorsmen and women will need more performance out of their inflator.

Best Portable Tire Inflators, Reviews & Recommendations

See It Pros Fastest inflator by large margin

Interchangeable batteries

Brass Schrader chuck for durability

Four memory pressures for different vehicles/equipment Cons Most expensive tool in the test

Biggest inflator so harder to store in vehicle Key Features Power: Milwaukee M18 XC 18v 5.0 AH Lithium Ion Battery (Any M18 Battery will work)

Times: 25psi in 3:06, 50psi in 6:39

Noise: 76.5 dB

150psi rating

Auto Shut Off / Auto Pressure Check

Includes Schrader, presta, needle, and nozzle fittings

Price: $152 tool only, battery and charger extra

The Milwaukee absolutely dominated the testing and was more than 3x faster than the closest competition to 50psi even without using their top-rated battery. Simple controls, fast compressor, and a long hose make this tool super easy to use. One of my favorite things is the auto pressure check feature. When it reaches the target pressure, it stops for 3 seconds and rechecks the pressure, and kicks back on if need be to get the pressure correct. If you already have M18 Milwaukee tools at home, this is the inflator to buy. It will work with all three battery sizes. But with the HD battery, it’s supposed to inflate even faster. All the different fittings store right on the inflator so you won’t be losing the needle fitting if you need to inflate your daughters’ volleyballs 100 times per season. The performance does come at a cost though. The Milwaukee is more than double the cost of many of the other inflators tested, and if you need an M18 battery and charger, it’s going to cost you nearly 3 times as much. This is also the largest inflator tested, so you will need extra room to keep it in the vehicle. However, if you have a truck or Jeep or piece of equipment with big tires, and you don’t want to wait 20-30 minutes to get to full pressure, the Milwaukee is in a class of its own compared to the rest in the test.

Best Value: Slime 40088

See It Pros Second fastest inflator

Easy to use

Most affordable

Long cord to reach rear tires

LED light built in Cons Presta fitting not included for certain bicycles

No carry case/bag Key Features Power: 12v vehicle outlet

Times: 25psi in 9:31, 50psi in 23:46

Noise: 74.4 dB

99psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, needle and nozzle fittings

Price: $29

The Slime 40088 is a basic, budget friendly inflator that gets the job done, and gets it done faster than all the others (with the exception of the Milwaukee). The chuck locks on to the valve stem, and the controls are about as easy as they could possibly make them. There is an On/Off switch, and a “+” and “-“ for pressure. Simple, easy, and effective. The LED lights automatically come on as soon as it is plugged in, and are bright enough to help you see what you’re doing if you get stuck doing this at night. Both the cord and the air hose store well on the inflator, and the only thing you would be in danger of losing is the needle and nozzle attachments for balls and inflatables. If you want to be prepared with an inflator, and you don’t want to break the bank, the Slime is an excellent choice.

Best Inflator with a Jump Pack: AstroAI S8

See It Pros Dual purpose tool can jump start a car, and fill up your tire

Simple controls

Highest pressure of all battery powered inflators (except Milwaukee)

USB-C in for charging / USB Out can charge other devices Cons Unable to reach 50psi on truck tires

Least powerful jump pack in the group Key Features Power: 37Wh Battery

Times: 25psi in 14:01, 44psi at 21:48 when battery died

Noise: 73.5 dB

150psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, presta, needle fittings

Price: $60

The AstroAI S8 is a dual-purpose tool, and is a great item to keep in your vehicle. It’s nice that the jump pack and tire inflator are built into the same unit, which saves you space and money. The S8 had the best compressor out of the bunch and reached the highest pressure of all the units with self-contained batteries. When it finally gave out at nearly 22 minutes of run time, it had reached 44psi in the tire, which was 4psi higher than the next competitor. The unit is small enough to toss under a seat, and the carry bag will hold the box, hose, cables and other accessories so they don’t get lost. There are 5 preset modes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, balls, and a full power mode. The built-in light is plenty useful at night, and it has three modes: On, flashing, and S.O.S.. The starting capabilities are rated for 6.0l gas engines and 3.0l diesel engines, but I did not test their claims for jumping capacity. Overall, the AstroAI S8 would easily inflate a car or SUV tire, and jump a car back to life, but won’t quite have the juice for big diesels or very large tires.

Best Compact Inflator: Fanttik X8 Apex

See It Pros Compact and easy to store

Carry bag included with accessory storage pouch

Built in light and USB in and out

Fast charging Cons Not great for truck tires Key Features Power: 28.86Wh battery

Times: 25psi in 11:59, 40psi in 21:30 when battery died

Noise: 72.5 dB

150psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, presta, needle and nozzle fittings

Price: $65

The Fanttik X8 Apex was my choice for the best compact tire inflator because it got the highest pressure out of all the compacts, and only one large jump pack model beat it. It is clearly labeled for cars with “up to 26.3” tires”, which means my truck tire was way more than it was intended to do, and it still did a pretty good job. Realistically, the 40psi it reached is more than enough to get me up and running, and would absolutely get the job done on cars and mid-sized SUV’s with battery to spare. I liked this little inflator and was impressed by how well it did for its size. I like it so much that when my daughter gets her first car in a few months, this will make its way into the trunk. If you are looking for a compact battery powered tire inflator, the Fanttik X8 Apex is a great choice.

Most Versatile Inflator: Trekure Beta07

See It Pros Three USB outputs for use as a power bank

Jump rated for large diesel engines

Most powerful Jump Pack

Padded, hardshell carry case organizes cables, attachments and included gloves Cons Only inflator to overheat

Can jump trucks, but not handle the tires nearly as well Key Features Power: 26,800mAh, 99.16Wh internal battery

Times: 25psi in 12:46, 37psi in 19:18 when it overheated with half battery left

Noise: 74.9 dB

150psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, presta, needle and nozzle fittings

Price: $89

The Trekure Beta07 has all the bells and whistles: jump pack, battery charger, USB and USB-C outputs, white and orange lights, tire inflator, and it even comes with some gloves and a nice case. In use, the button layout was a little more complicated than the others, but still pretty easy to navigate. When the inflator got to 37psi, it stopped and gave an error code that was about excessive heat. Many of the inflators had warnings about the base of the hoses getting hot, but this was the only one to shut down to protect itself. After it cooled, it was able to finish the inflation because it had plenty of battery left, unlike the rest. Only the Milwaukee had as much juice left. The 37psi it generated would have easily been enough to drive on for that tire, but it didn’t get to 50 on the first try. The jump/charging capacity is considerably higher than the two other jump pack/inflator combos tested. Trekure claims this can jump all gas engines, and diesels up to 12 liters, which is a big claim. When you add the brightest lights tested, dual USB outputs, and a USB-C input/output, it becomes obvious why the Trekure got the Most Versatile award. If you are looking for an all-in-one solution for jumping and inflating, the Trekure Beta07 would be a great choice.

Best Backup Power: Avid Power ACAP115D-O

See It Pros 12v Cord for back up power

One of the faster inflators

Smooth compressor with little vibration

Backlit screen easy to read Cons Light is dim

Bulky carry case takes up extra room Key Features Power: 20v Lithium pack and/or 12v cord

Times: Battery- 25psi in 10:17, 39psi in 18:14. 12v Plug- 25psi in 9:53, 50psi in 23:56

Noise: 75.8 dB

100psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, needle, and nozzle fittings

Price: $60

The Avid Power is the only inflator tested than can be run off the included battery or a 12v cord. The dual power is a great idea because the reality is that most people aren’t thinking about how charged their batteries are on a day-to-day basis, and sometimes they can get low. If that’s the case on a battery-operated inflator, you may have some problems. With this, just plug it in and finish the job, and charge it when you get home. The Avid Power looks like a cordless drill but the trigger is just a button — no need to hold it down. The controls are simple with an up and down for pressure, on/unit selector, and the trigger to start and stop the compressor. The battery does have a level indicator to make it easy to see whether or not it needs charging, but the charger only works off of 120v, not your vehicle’s 12v system, so charging is limited to the house unless you have an inverter. Overall, the Avid Power ACAP115D-O did a solid job on the battery, reaching 39psi before dying, and it got the full 50psi when plugged in. If you want the added comfort of a back up power source, this may be the inflator for you.

See It Pros 8.5L gas, 6.0L diesel jump capacity

Fast to 25psi

USB and 12v outs for charging Cons Only reached 26.1psi Key Features Times: 25psi in 9:49, 26.1psi in 10:25

Noise: 75.1 dB

150psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, presta, needle, and nozzle fittings

Price: $69

The Vtoman X1 started out strong and I thought it was going to be the best inflator/jump pack combo tested. Only the Milwaukee and corded Slime pump beat it to 25psi. However, shortly after it reached 25, it cut off. If you aren’t driving a truck, this inflator would be great. It would easily take care of car and most SUV tires, and the jump pack would be more than enough for those vehicles as well. But if you have a vehicle with large tires, this may not be the right inflator for you. Since it charges with USB, you can charge it while you drive on long trips. Overall, the Vtoman X1 is a good inflator, but cut out a little early for big tires.

See It Pros Operates on AC and DC power for home and vehicle use

Simple controls

Accessory bag for keeping track of fittings

Long cords included Cons Slow pump

Bulky Key Features Power: 12v or 120v

Times: 25psi in 13:34, 50psi in 27:15

Noise: 71.3 dB

100psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, presta, needle, and nozzle fittings

Price: $35

The Teromas is a corded inflator that will work of your vehicles 12v system, or plug into your homes 120v system with the included cords. The Teromas TMS-3015 is a budget inflator at only $35, but you also get budget performance. The box clearly states that this is not for truck or offroad tires, and that it needs 10-15 minutes of cooling time between every 10 minutes of continuous use. My testing was way outside of their stated use for the product, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that it didn’t perform as well as others. Now, if you’re using this to top off a slow leak and you want to just leave it in the garage, or you have a compact car, this will do you just fine. It will take longer than most of the others, but it will get the job done. This would be a great option if you want a compressor for your bikes or motorcycles to leave in the garage to set your pressures before an outing because you can run this off the house or vehicle. The Teromas TMS-3015 is a budget option that would work well for smaller vehicles with lower volume tires.

The AstroAI L4 is a solid performer, especially for its size. This would be a good choice if you are looking for a battery powered inflator for a car or mid-sized SUV and you are on a budget. While the L4 struggled a bit on my truck tire, it still brought it up to a level where I could get out of the problem and get to a place where I could fully inflate it. For a smaller tire, this would easily inflate it to full pressure, and have you on your way. The flashlight on the unit isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s better than nothing. The hose is a bit short, so if you happen to stop with your valve at the top, the inflator might be hanging. Limited battery capacity kept this out of the top spot for compact inflators, but for anything less than a truck or large off-road tire, the AstroAI L4 would be a good choice that won’t break the bank.

See It Pros Super compact

Quietest in the test

Hose stores in the unit Cons Would not build pressure in my truck tire

Battery indicator goes by color, not % or level, which is vague Key Features Power: 14.8Wh battery

Times: No pressure after 6 minutes

Noise: 70.9 dB

150psi rating

Auto Shut Off

Includes Schrader, presta, needle, and nozzle fittings

Price: $80

The Airmoto BP198 is a great tire inflator for your motorcycle, ATV, bike, and even a compact car. It is super compact and easy to carry, and the controls are simple. I tried to inflate my truck tire, but after 6 minutes, it had failed to build any pressure. I took it off and deflated my motorcycle tire and one of my ATV tires, and it brought them back up without a problem. I went back and tried the truck again, and it would not build pressure. The Airmoto is just too small to have enough volume to inflate a tire of that size. However, this would be a great option to keep on your motorcycle, dirtbike, bicycle, ATV, or SXS for fixing a flat out on the trail. It is very small and light and would be a great option to pair with a patch kit. In fact, this one will be living under the seat of my motorcycle or the Rancher from here on out.

FAQs

Q: Why are these inflators rated for 150psi if many couldn’t reach 50psi?

A: Ratings for inflators are based on the volume of the tire you are filling. Many bikes run very high pressures, but the volume of the tire is very low because they are narrow and low profile. In those small spaces, it is far easier to reach high pressure. The volume of my truck tire is more than double what most car tires are, and as volume increases power and compressor volume needs to increase. The rating for these are based off of bike tires for max pressure, and an average car tire for their other parameters.

Q: Should I get a corded or cordless inflator?

A: That depends on the type of person you are, and what your use case is. If you are someone who is good about checking and inspecting things and you will periodically check your battery status, cordless is convenient and you can take it along for off road vehicles that do not have 12v plugs. If you tend to put something in your truck and forget about it until you need it, a corded option may be the best route. Also, if this is just for an on-road vehicle, and you don’t mind plugging it in, a corded unit will work well for you. If you want the best of both worlds, consider the Avid Power.

Q: Do I need anything else besides an inflator to fix a flat tire?

A: Yes. There are a number of ways to stop the leak or puncture that caused your flat, and you will need a way to stop the leak before airing back up. I much prefer a plug kit over liquids because they work faster, and they don’t make your tire shop hate you when they replace your tires. Tire sealing liquids make a mess of equipment, and don’t seal leaks as well as a cheap plug kit. A single cheap plug kit can also fix multiple holes and punctures whereas liquids are usually only good for one flat.

Final Thoughts

Modern cars and trucks are required to have spare tires, but many are undersized donuts that are limited in speed and range, and I have encountered flat or low spare tires a number of times. In other words, I don’t count on them working for me. For venturing out on hunting, hiking, and fishing trips, a tire inflator is an excellent piece of insurance that will be worth its weight in gold when you have the misfortune of a flat out in the middle of nowhere. There are solid options that won’t break the bank and will save you big tow bills, and there are also high-performance options if your adventure involves airing up and down with your 37’s on Jeep trails, or fixing a flat on your truck. The most important thing is matching your inflator with the tires you will be using them on. It’s better to have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.











