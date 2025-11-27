The Best Solar and Portable Power Deals for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lots of our favorite deals — many of them around or even more than 50 percent off — are offered by brands like Jackery and EcoFlow, two stand-out favorites in our testing of the best portable power stations.

Portable Power Station and Solar Generator Deals

Jackery Solar-Powered Power Stations

Other Power Stations

Power Bank Deals