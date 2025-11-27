The Best Solar and Portable Power Deals for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Lots of our favorite deals — many of them around or even more than 50 percent off — are offered by brands like Jackery and EcoFlow, two stand-out favorites in our testing of the best portable power stations.
Portable Power Station and Solar Generator Deals
Jackery Solar-Powered Power Stations
- Save $1,576 on the Jackery HomePower 3000 Portable Power Station with 2X 200W Solar Panels
- Save $1,000 on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus Solar Generator
- Save $700 on the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel Portable Power Station
- Save $215 on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Solar Generator
- Save $100 on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 Solar Generator
Other Power Stations
- Save $1,099 on the Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station and Solar Generator
- Save $500 on the EcoFlow Portable Power Station DELTA 3 Max
- ave $350 on our tester-favorite EcoFlow DELTA 2 Portable Power Station, or spring for the updated EcoFlow DELTA 3 Portable Power Station and save $216
Power Bank Deals
- This is either a tiny power station or a large power bank, but you can save $77 on the Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank
- Save $32 on the Yelomin 49800mAh Solar Power Bank Portable Charger
- Save $25 on the Anker MagGo Power Bank for iPhone17/16/15/14
- Save $23 on the Finew Portable Charger
- Save $17 on the JIUMESS Portable Charger with Cables Compatible for iPhone & Android