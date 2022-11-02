Breeo vs Solo Stove: Who Makes the Best Smokeless Fire Pit?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Smokeless fire pits are one of the best backyard accessories, and two of the biggest names to choose from are Breeo and Solo Stove. I own both and use them regularly in the backyard, camping, and at the beach. They’re very close in price, so deciding between these two leading brands takes some careful consideration. I put the key features of the Solo Stove and Breeo head-to-head to help you make a decision.

Are They Smokeless?

The Breeo and Solo Stove burn wood efficiently. Scott Einsmann

When wood doesn’t combust efficiently, it smokes. Breeo and Solo Stove both create a smokeless fire by burning wood efficiently. The “less” in smokeless is key because both fire pits aren’t smoke free. They will create some smoke even under ideal conditions, it’s still a real fire after all. If you want a totally smokefree experience, YouTube has a great virtual fireplace.

Smoke from green wood and leaves doesn’t last long in the Solo Stove. Scott Einsmann

Both the Breeo and Solo Stove will smoke while the fire is getting going. But, if you’re using well-seasoned firewood, the rest of your time will be smokeless. I’ve used wet wood in both and it will still produce smoke—the same goes for leaves. In my experience with both fire pits you’ll enjoy significantly less coughing, watering eyes, and moving your seat around the fire than a traditional fire pit. That feature alone makes these pits worth buying.

Fire Experience

Both fire pits are designed to draw oxygen into the fire, which is why they burn efficiently and burn through wood quickly. With a fire starter like fatwood, the design also makes it easy to quickly get a blaze going very quickly. The metal exterior of both will also get very hot, too hot to touch.

The Breeo comes with legs, but the Solo Stove’s stand must be purchased separately. Scott Einsmann

Where the two fire pits separate is that the Breeo can use wood, charcoal, or wood pellets. The Solo Stove just burns wood. That flexibility is most advantageous for cooking, but hardwood lump charcoal will provide a longer lasting and less smoky fire than wood.

Both fire rings can be used on a deck, but the Breeo comes with legs and the Solo Stove stand is sold separately. So if you’re going to use your fire pit on a wood deck, the Breeo might be the better option.

If you’re burning wood with a lot of sap, you’ll get the resulting sparks and pops. Breeo and Solo Stove have spark shields to help keep them contained. In terms of warmth, Solo Stove gets the nod because they offer a heat deflector which redirects heat out and around the fire.

Cooking

Despite Solo Stove having stove in its name, it’s not the best for cooking. In this category, the Breeo is the clear winner. Breeo has great cooking accessories and purposeful designs.

The Breeo grill is well designed for woodfire cooking, but you also have the option to use pellets or charcoal. Scott Einsmann Cooking on the Solo is a lot like coking on any wood-burning fire pit. It takes attention and time, but you’ll get it down. Scott Einsmann

Woodfire cooking isn’t easy, but it’s a lot of fun and produces an unbeatable flavor. I grill with my Breeo often and the flexibility to use pellets, charcoal, or wood is a huge benefit. The well-designed grill (sold separately) can be moved up and down to regulate heat. The Y-Series has a specific leg position for cooking, so be sure to make that adjustment before you light your fire.

Solo Stove sells a pizza oven and a grill, which are great options for outdoor cooking. But, as far as the fire pits go, they aren’t my preferred option for cooking even though you can buy grill tops for them. The main reason why is that you cannot adjust the grills up and down to adjust heat or easily move them out of the way to add wood.

Cleaning

Both the Breeo and Solo Stove are neck and neck when it comes to maintenance. The efficient burn leaves nothing but white ash, which easily empties out. Solo Stove now offers a removable ashpan, which makes cleaning even easier.

The Bottom Line

Here’s the final word on Breeo vs Solo Stove. They’re both great fire pits, but they have their strengths and weaknesses. Here are my suggestions based on common use cases.

Best All-Around: Solo Stove Yukon

The Solo Stove is an awesome smokeless fire pit, and I recommend it if you want a fire pit for socializing and roasting marshmallows. The largest Solo Stove, Yukon, is considerably less expensive than the largest Breeo, X Series 30 and it’s lighter so you can easily move it around the yard. Solo Stove has great accessories like their heat deflector and spark shield. I’ve had my Yukon for a year and a half, and it still looks great and I don’t regret buying it one bit.

Best for a Permanent Fire Pit: Breeo X Series

If you want a permanent fire pit, the X Series is my pick. They’re heavier and more sturdy than the Solo Stove and Breeo sells an accessory which allows the X-Series to seamlessly integrate to a brick fire ring. The built-in stand also makes it compatible with wood decks.

Best for Cooking and Best Portable: Breeo Y-Series

If you want a fire ring you can do some serious wood fire cooking on, then I’d recommend the Breeo. My choice in the lineup is the Y-Series because of its portability and because you can burn three types of fuel. The Breeo Outpost Grill slides into a slot machined into Breeo fire pits for seamless integration and solid mounting. The thoughtfully-designed Outpost Grill can also be used for a traditional campfire if you don’t have a Breeo.

Here’s a close up look at the Breeo’s grill mount. Scott Einsmann You can adjust the Breeo’s grill height. Scott Einsmann

The Y-Series also has a built-in carry handle that’s positioned to ergonomically carry the fire pit. It weighs 31 pounds, so it’s not too heavy to carry car camping or for a weekend at the cabin. The built-in and adjustable legs also make it adaptable for a wide range of surfaces.