The Best Turkey Blinds of 2022

Written By Jace Bauserman Published Aug 10, 2022 1:21 PM

It’s tough to beat a cool spring morning in the turkey blind with booming gobbles and the sound of heavy wings coming out of the trees. The sight of white, bronze, or cream-colored fans inching over a rise can make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. And keeping your cool while a gobbler struts into range can be tough, especially if cover is sparse or you’re bowhunting. In these situations, ground blinds are a must. Throughout my years of turkey hunting, ground blinds have upped my ability to leave the woods with a fan over my shoulder and a grin on my face. I even prefer them when I’m shotgunning.

Turkey blinds come in all shapes and sizes, and like most products, there’s a crowded pack with winners and losers. If you’re new to the turkey blind game, it can be tough to know what differentiates one from another. Luckily, I consider myself an aficionado when it comes to the best turkey blinds, and to help you choose the best one for your hunting style, I tested a pile of them this spring.

Why It Made the Cut

I’ve been a Primos Double Bull fan for years, and the SurroundView Double Wide is loaded with purposeful features like the 300-degree one-way see-through mesh, which allows you to cover almost every angle.

Key Features

Dimensions: 70 inches x 70 inches hub-to-hub

Weight: 26 pounds with tote bag

Limited lifetime warranty

Pros

Sun visor

Zipperless double wide door

180-degree full front windows

Silent window closure

Four one-way see-through walls

Cons

Expensive

Heavy

Product Description

Whether you’re bowhunting alone or shotgunning with the kids, this roomy bulletproof blind is a great choice. The hub system makes it easy to set up and break down, and you’ll be blown away by how well the see-through fabric works. The first time a gobbler comes in on a string, you’ll duck and try to conceal yourself. Don’t worry. You can see them, but they can’t see you. The window system is silent, and I appreciate the built-in sun visor, which comes in handy during sunrise and sunset. Those premium features come with a premium price that might make you flinch, but if you want a blind that can weather the conditions and provide ample room, the SurroundView might justify the price for you.

The windows on the SurroundView allow you to take shots from almost any angle. Jace Bauserman

Why It Made the Cut

The Pro Series Extreme Hub Blind is an all-around win. The one-way, see-through mesh is impressive, and you can’t beat the room this blind provides for the price.

Key Features

12 window openings

Silent-slide window system

Durashell Plus fabric

Dimensions: 56 inches x 56 inches x 77 inches

Pros

Full-size walk-through door

Can fit three hunters plus gear

Excellent one-way, see-through mesh

Cons

Some hunters might prefer a taller ceiling

Product Description

I have always felt ultra-concealed in Ameristep blinds, and I’ve whacked a lot of long birds out of them. Though it’s a five-sided hub-style build, this Ameristep blind has a shooting width of 77 inches. The Black ShadowGuard eliminates inside-the-blind shadows and silhouettes, and this is an excellent option for taking kids or a new bowhunter to the turkey woods.

Twelve windows allow archers limitless shot options no matter how the turkeys roll into your setup. Jace Bauserman

This brilliant turkey blind should appeal to the stick-and-string crowd, and it’s worth the $300 price tag. This ground blind is super roomy, and additional depth in the rear makes hiding the blind in the brush and concealing it all the easier. A total of 12 windows provide bowhunters limitless shot options, and you can’t beat the one-way, see-through mesh. When it comes to durability, this blind is tough as nails.

Why It Made the Cut

I’m not a fan of pop-up-style ground blinds, but Ameristep’s Gunner is an exception. This blind is roomy for one hunter, super durable, and a perfect when you don’t need the extra room of most blinds.

Key Features

Dimensions: 58 inches x 56 inches x 57 inches

Weight: 4.5 pounds

Durashell Plus fabric

Pros

Light

Durable

Matte fabric finish

Budget-friendly

Cons

It’s a pop-up

Product Description

Ameristep has been building quality hunting blinds for decades, and if anyone has perfected the pop-up, they have. This one-person ground blind is lightweight and roomy, and the design makes it super simple to blend into any environment. The outer shell is made of tough Durashell Plus fabric, and the matte finish reduces any glare. Its size makes it one of the best turkey blinds for solo hunts or if you’re hunting a distant spot with minimal cover.

Why It Made the Cut

The Browning Envy’s generous height gives tall hunters plenty of room and makes it easy to shoot while standing.

Key Features

Dinmensions: 59 inches x 59 inches x 82 inches

Weight: 23 pounds

Silent-Trac window system

Pros

QUICKCONNECT door system

180-degree window placement

Strong, flexible poles

Cons

Harder to blend to environment than competitors

Heavy

Product Description

For tall hunters, sitting in the ground blind all day with your knees touching your chin can be a drag. Many prefer to stand and shoot when it comes to archery, and it’s also nice to stand and stretch throughout the day. Thankfully, the Browning Envy provides plenty of room to do so.

The Durable and rugged 600D polyester fabric should endure several seasons, and the shoot-through mesh lines the 180-degree window openings. I also applaud the pair of camera ports, which simplify still photography and video. The Silent-Trac window system is quiet, and the window curtain and construction provide plenty of concealment. However, the extended height and durability come with weight, so you might end up carrying a load, especially if you’re hunting over the best turkey decoys. But if a taller ceiling height keeps you in the blind longer, the Envy is a great option.

Why It Made the Cut

Whether you’re roaming the woods with a shotgun or bow, this quick-deploy two-hub open-style blind with a trio of shoot-through windows is great when you need to pull up and make an adjustment on the fly.

Key Features

Dimensions: 59-inches corner to corner

Weight: 4.5 pounds

Three shooting windows

Limited lifetime warranty

Pros

Two rugged hubs

Maximum concealment

Budget-friendly

Cons

Not the best for especially windy conditions

Product Description

I’ve used the SurroundView Stakeout Hunting Blind for shotgun and bowhunting wild turkeys, and it’s phenomenal. Toss it in a backpack or carry it in your offhand and roam the woods in search of that old boss gobbler while you’re running a turkey mouth call. The two-hub system is a durable, quiet, and fool-proof design. The windows are sized just right for shooting without giving you away. Plus, you can back this almost 60-inch blind against any cover. When you consider the versatility and price of this blind, it’s almost worth buying as a just-in-case option.

Why It Made the Cut

Though there are cheaper options, you won’t find a roomier blind with as many purposeful features for the money as this one.

Key Features

Dimensions: 75 inches x 75 inches hub-to-hub

Weight: 16 pounds

Reinforced stress points

Shoot-through mesh

Pros

Plenty of adjustable window openings

Silent-Slide window technology

Brush-in straps included

Cons

Fabric feels thin, like it won’t hold up over time

Door closure system is cumbersome

Product Description

The 180-degree see-through system on this Rhino Blind gives excellent visibility, and the large door provides quiet entry and exit via hook and loop tabs. This blind will hold two adult hunters comfortably—three is a crowd—but an adult hunter and two youth hunters can fit well.

I applaud the roominess and the brush-in straps around the blind’s top and bottom. Window openings are plentiful, and turkey hunters can hunt from this blind with any weapon. Silent-Slide keeps the windows church-mouse quiet, and the 180-degree shoot-through fabric sports reinforced stress points with triple stitched corners for multiple season durability. The hook-and-latch door is wide, and while I’m not a fan of this system, it is quiet.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Turkey Blind

Depending on your hunting approach, some turkey blinds are better suited than others. Make sure to get one that best accommodates your style. You don’t want to wait until you’re in the field to find out that your hunting blind is too heavy or too small for your preferences.

Are you a run-and-gun shotgun hunter looking for an airy build you can deploy in seconds? If so, look for small, one person blinds that require minimal setup time. There are also small, ground stake options that have a small footprint and could easily fit into some of the best turkey vests. On the other hand, if you bowhunt and plan for all-day sit-and-wait sessions to stake out a tom, you’ll want a roomy blind that offers multiple windows, has excellent visibility, and ensures maximum blind concealment. The same applies if you’re trying to film your hunts or introduce young or new hunters to turkey hunting.

The author and his hunting partner took all four of these Nebraska birds from a blind. Jace Bauserman

FAQs

Q: Do ground blinds scare turkeys? While there might be case by case exceptions, ground blinds don’t usually scare turkeys. I have killed Rio and Merriams in open pastures and wheat fields from hub-style blinds on public and private dirt. I sat the blinds in the wide open, and the birds paid them no mind. You can always brush in the blind for extra concealment. Q: Where should I set up a turkey blind? While the set up for your turkey blind varies by the region you’re hunting, it’s always a good idea to focus on food sources, strut zones, semi-open ridges, meadows, and open areas along waterways where turkeys frequent. It also helps to use natural cover to brush in your blind. However, I’ve also killed turkeys out of blinds that I set up in the middle of a pasture as well. Q: How early should I get to my turkey blind? If you’re hunting near a known roost, you should be in your blind and set before first light. Turkeys have remarkable eyesight and instantly pick you off from an elevated position, so you’ll want to slip in well before shooting light. Q: Will turkeys come back after being spooked? Yes, turkeys can come back after being spooked. I’ve killed turkeys with shotguns and archery equipment in the same areas on the same day. You may have to change your approach—decoy setup, calling, etc.—but if you bust birds or miss, they probably haven’t gone too far.

Methodology

I’ve been hunting gobblers in turkey blinds for years, including these in this article. For this review, I evaluated each on their durability, ease of set up, shooting room, and concealment. I also considered the features each one included at their respective price points.

Final Thoughts

No matter what part of the country you hunt, the best turkey blinds can help keep you concealed while a gobbler struts into range. Whether you’re bowhunting on all-day sits or looking for a quick-deploy ground stake, find a blind that best fits your needs and helps you notch more tags.