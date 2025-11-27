The Best Black Friday Deals on GoPros and Other Action Cameras

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Action cameras help you capture your hunting, fishing, and other outdoor adventures on video, so you can relive them again and again. These cameras are easy to use, and the video quality keeps getting better. So, if you’re looking to capture some memories, check out these Black Friday deals below.
This list includes top models from GoPro and other quality manufacturers. We’ve also included deals on accessories like mounts and cases to make your camera more functional and keep it protected from the elements.
Action Cameras
- Save $300 on a DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo
- Save $110 on a GoPro HERO 13
- Save $70.99 on a GoPro HERO 12
- Save $40.99 on a GoPro LIT Hero
- Save $70 on a GoPro MAX 360
- Save $125 on a DJI Insta360
- Save $90 on a DJI Osmo Action 4
- Save $80 on a DJI Osmo Action 5
- Save $60 on an Insta360 Ace Pro
- Save $55 on an Akaso Brave 7
Action Camera Accessories
- Save 20% on a Pelican 1200 Case
- Save 20% on a 60-in-1 GoPro Accessories Kit
- Save 20% on a SPUDZ Microfiber Lens Cleaner