Prime Day Deals on Action Cameras

We rely on action cameras for filming YouTube videos, and some of our top recommendations are on sale for Prime Day (July 8-11).

I run this camera for filming fishing videos on my kayak. The flip up screen is helpful for making sure everything is in frame when I’m self filming. The camera handles the glare and tough lighting conditions well, but I like the DJI cameras for low light filming.

The GoPro Hero12 is priced squarely in the middle of the Ace Pro and Osmo Action 4. It shoots in 4K and has a ton of great accessories. The GoPro app is fantastic for quickly editing a video and posting it.

This is a tiny action camera, but it shoots great video and can get you shots other cameras cannot.

This deal is on a bundle that includes two spare batteries and a remote control.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is my favorite action camera. I use it as my main POV camera for filming fishing trips. It’s excellent in low light, but handles shadows and highlights well too.