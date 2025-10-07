Bass Pro Beats Amazon’s Price on This Trail Camera

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
There are currently huge sales happening at Amazon, Walmart, and Bass Pro Shops. Smart deal hunters will cross check prices to see who has the best deal on the gear they want. Well I did that on one of our most recommended trail cameras and found Bass Pro Shops has the best price.
Get a Two Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Cameras for $80 ($40 per camera)
Edge 2 Specs
- On-demand photo or video through an app
- Improved .4-second trigger speed
- Up to 100′ detection range
- 50° field of view
- Night vision with near-infrared technology for better sight in low light
- Uses built-in memory instead of SD cards
- Automatically detects strongest cell service signal and connects
- Captures 36MP and FHD 1080p videos in 5, 10, or 15 seconds with audio
- Burst mode takes 3 photos in rapid succession
- Fold-and-transport antenna
- Time, date, moon phase, temperature, and camera ID stamped onto every image
- Runs on 8 or 16 AA batteries (not included), is compatible with solar power accessories (not included), and runs on the Moultrie Mobile rechargeable lithium battery pack (not included)
Why We Like This Trail Camera
The Moultrie Edge 2 doesn’t have the latest features of the new Edge 3 trail cameras. But it will do all the basic things you you need a trail camera to do. It shoots good quality photo and video, is reliable, and has the best app we’ve tested.
