Bass Pro Beats Amazon’s Price on This Trail Camera

There are currently huge sales happening at Amazon, Walmart, and Bass Pro Shops. Smart deal hunters will cross check prices to see who has the best deal on the gear they want. Well I did that on one of our most recommended trail cameras and found Bass Pro Shops has the best price.

$100 at Walmart

$90 at Amazon

Edge 2 Specs

On-demand photo or video through an app

Improved .4-second trigger speed

Up to 100′ detection range

50° field of view

Night vision with near-infrared technology for better sight in low light

Uses built-in memory instead of SD cards

Automatically detects strongest cell service signal and connects

Captures 36MP and FHD 1080p videos in 5, 10, or 15 seconds with audio

Burst mode takes 3 photos in rapid succession

Fold-and-transport antenna

Time, date, moon phase, temperature, and camera ID stamped onto every image

Runs on 8 or 16 AA batteries (not included), is compatible with solar power accessories (not included), and runs on the Moultrie Mobile rechargeable lithium battery pack (not included)

Why We Like This Trail Camera

The Moultrie Edge 2 doesn’t have the latest features of the new Edge 3 trail cameras. But it will do all the basic things you you need a trail camera to do. It shoots good quality photo and video, is reliable, and has the best app we’ve tested.

More Trail Camera Deals

