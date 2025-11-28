The 5 Best Deals on Trail Cameras for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Modern trail cameras let you know when the big bucks are moving. But building up an arsenal of reliable cell cams can get spendy, plus you’ve got to pay for the data. Thankfully, there’s no better time to pick up a few more trail cameras than during the Black Friday holiday shopping madness, when most of the top brands are deeply discounted. And you don’t have to run out to the store to do it. I’ve been testing trail cameras for the past several years and I’ve gathered the best cams, at the best prices, below.

Best Trail Camera Deals

Save $70 on a Moultrie Edge cell cam 2-pack — now $80

Edge cameras represent the best cell cam deals on the market and the price on this two-pack is insane (basically $40 a camera).

Save $60 on Stealth Cam Fusion 2.0 cellular trail camera — now $60

This is a great cellular cam that is compatible with the Stealth app. It’s easy to use and will run reliably for seasons to come.

Save $50 on a Tactacam REVEAL Ultra cellular trail camera — now $150

The Reveal Ultra was our pick for the best cellular trail camera of 2025. It takes high-quality photos and videos and it’s a breeze to use.

Save $30 on Tactacam Defend Security camera — now $120

This is the perfect camera for monitoring your deer camp or rural home.

Save $25 on the Tactacam Reveal X 3.0 cell cam — now $96.

The Reveal X 3.0 is a step down from the Ultra, but it’s also more affordable. For most deer hunters this camera is all that’s really needed.