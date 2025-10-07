Prime Day Deals on GoPro and DJI Action Cameras

GoPro and DJI action cameras are heavily discounted for the next two days

By Scott Einsmann

Published

A hand holding a mounted GoPro over the ocean
The 3 Way 2.0 is a strong stationary and walking tripod. Scott Einsmann

Prime Big Deal Days are here (Oct. 7 and 8) and you can save a ton on GoPro and DJI action cameras. These cameras are ideal for filming fishing, hunting, and all your outdoor adventures. Here are the best deals.

Save $150 on a GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition

Save $138 on a DJI Osmo 360 Camera

Save $71 on a DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo

Save $70 on a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo

