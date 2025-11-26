Black Friday Deals on Hearing Protection: Walker’s, Peltor, and Howard Leight at Crazy Low Prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Going to the range used to mean yelling, “What?” every time someone wanted your attention. Those days are gone thanks to electronic hearing protection becoming more affordable. During Black Friday you can get our most recommended hearing protection on sale for the lowest prices of the year.
Save 52% on Walker’s Razor Slim
- 23 decibel reduction
- Runs on two AAA batteries
- Omnidirectional microphones
Read Next: Best Shooting Ear Protection
Save 15% on Walker’s Recon Digital Muffs
- IPX4
- Two way communication with other Recon devices
- 26 decibel reduction
Save 15% on Peltor Sport Tactical 500 Bluetooth Hearing Protection Ear Muffs
- Best overall Bluetooth ear pro
- 26 decibel reduction
- Now $123
Save 61% on a Walker’s Razor Slim Ultra Low Profile
- Now $31.56
- 23 decibel reduction
Save 31% on Howard Leight Impact Sport
- Now $60.50
- 22 decibel reduction
Save 56% on Walker’s Razor Quad Muff
- Now $57
- Bluetooth connection