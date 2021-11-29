If you’re in the market for a new waterfowl shotgun, here’s your chance to save $240 on a Browning Maxus Wicked Wing Edition, which takes the proven gas-operated Maxus platform and gives it a good-looking, weather-impervious makeover.
The Wicked Wing Edition is made for waterfowl hunting in the worst conditions, with a burnt-bronze cerakote finish and fully chromed bore. It also utilizes extended Invector-Plus choke tubes that feature a waterfowl “band” design and Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades camo.
Browning Maxus Wicked Wing Specs and Features:
- Synthetic Stock with Dura-Touch coating
- Vent rib and fiber optic front bead
- Invector-Plus extended choke tubes
- Power-Drive gas system
- Smooth, crisp lightning trigger
- Speed Load Plus for fast loading
On sale for $1,359, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one of these shotguns for cheaper, and you know it will serve you well.