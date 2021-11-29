If you’re in the market for a new waterfowl shotgun, here’s your chance to save $240 on a Browning Maxus Wicked Wing Edition, which takes the proven gas-operated Maxus platform and gives it a good-looking, weather-impervious makeover.

The Wicked Wing Edition is made for waterfowl hunting in the worst conditions, with a burnt-bronze cerakote finish and fully chromed bore. It also utilizes extended Invector-Plus choke tubes that feature a waterfowl “band” design and Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades camo.

Browning Maxus Wicked Wing Specs and Features:

Synthetic Stock with Dura-Touch coating

Vent rib and fiber optic front bead

Invector-Plus extended choke tubes

Power-Drive gas system

Smooth, crisp lightning trigger

Speed Load Plus for fast loading

On sale for $1,359, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one of these shotguns for cheaper, and you know it will serve you well.