Cabela’s 2024 Fall Classic Sale: $150 off Browning X-Bolt Hunter

Also get 20% off a Vortex scope with your discounted rifle purchase

By Ashley Thess

Posted on Aug 13, 2024 1:02 PM EDT

The Browning X-Bolt Hunter is on sale.

Available in 7mm PRC, .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, and several others, the Browning X-Bolt Hunter is currently $150 off. This bolt action has an adjustable trigger, 60-degree bolt life, and typically weighs 6.5 to 6.75 pounds. We’ve reviewed several X-Bolt variations including the X-Bolt 2 with the McMillan carbon stock and the Mountain Pro.

On top of this sweet deal, you also get 20% of a Vortex rifle scope to round out your hunting season set up.

Get a Browning X-Bolt Hunter for $650 during Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic Sale

