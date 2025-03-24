Cabela’s Turkey Hunting Deals: Guns, Ammo, Chokes, Vests, and Boots

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Turkey seasons are opening throughout the south and for hunters in the north, it won’t be long until you hear a gobble fire off in the distance. If you need a vest for a young hunter, a new choke, or even a great shotgun discount, Cabela’s turkey hunting deals have you covered.
Cabela’s Turkey Hunting Deals
Boots and Youth Turkey Vests
- The RedHead Classic II Turkey Vest for Youth is now only $25.
- Save $10 on a ALPS OutdoorZ Impact Turkey Vest for Youth.
- Save $50 on LaCrosse Alpha Agility Waterproof Snake Boots for Men.
Chokes , Ammo, and Guns
- Save $100 on a Winchester SXP Turkey Pump-Action Shotgun with Black Synthetic Stock
- Save $35 on a Primos TSS Choke Tube
- Save 10% on Carlson Longbeard XR Turkey Chokes
The best choke to shoot Winchester’s Longbeard XR loads through is the one that Carlson designed specifically for them. The choke is affordable and the ammo is too. This is an ideal combination for the turkey hunter who wants to get a little better performance out of their all-around hunting shotgun and effectively kill gobblers at close and medium ranges. — Joe Genzel
- Save 42% on Cabela’s 12 gauge Turkey Choke Tube. They’re now $29.
- Save $25 on Kick’s Chokes Gobblin’ Thunder Choke Tubes (Beretta Optima HP,.680 Diameter and Browning Invector DS, .670 Diameter only)
- Save 15% on Herter’s Strutter Lead Turkey Shotshells
