Outdoor Life Logo
Gear Hunting Gear

Two Great Red Dots for Your Turkey Gun Are on Sale at Cabela’s

A budget and a premium red dot are on sale

By: Scott Einsmann

Posted on Mar 13, 2024 3:41 PM EDT

1 minute read

The Bushnell red dot is aimed at a turkey decoy.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

I’ve seen the light and am a red dot convert. They make hitting turkeys in the head easier, especially if you can’t get a solid cheek weld. If you’re looking to add a dot to your turkey gun this spring, here are two good ones that are on sale.

The Bushnell RXS-100 is on sale for $20 off. It’s now $80.

The 2.5 MOA dot Leupold DeltaPoint Pro is on sale for $100 off. It’s now $350.

Read out Best Red Dots for Turkey Hunting article for full reviews of the best options.

Share

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.