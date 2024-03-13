Two Great Red Dots for Your Turkey Gun Are on Sale at Cabela’s

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve seen the light and am a red dot convert. They make hitting turkeys in the head easier, especially if you can’t get a solid cheek weld. If you’re looking to add a dot to your turkey gun this spring, here are two good ones that are on sale.

The Bushnell RXS-100 is on sale for $20 off. It’s now $80.

The 2.5 MOA dot Leupold DeltaPoint Pro is on sale for $100 off. It’s now $350.

Read out Best Red Dots for Turkey Hunting article for full reviews of the best options.