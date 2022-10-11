We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

With the fall season in full swing, it’s time to pack away the shorts and pull out the down. If (like us) your least favorite part of the upcoming winter season is cold hands, then one of the electric rechargeable hand warmers from OCOOPA is a great reusable option that will last you the entire season. During our test of the best hand warmers, the OCOOPA stayed at a consistent temperature for the length of time advertised, and was easy to adjust between the highest and lowest settings. Amazon currently has Early Access Prime Deals on OCOOPA models ranging from $20 to $30.

Always nice to have a fast-acting hand warmer to hold onto after setting up your tent while winter backpacking. Laura Lancaster

Unlike traditional hand warmers, the OCOOPA models are rechargeable—if you are carrying a power bank then they could easily last for multiple days. Even better, they warm up much faster than the disposable ones, and even the popular Zippo hand warmer. The OCOOPA models have a range of temperature settings. If you plan to use the highest settings for a long period of time, it’s better to go with the 10000mAh model, where the larger battery will help ensure the unit lasts for the duration of your adventure.