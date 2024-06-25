Gear Hunting Gear Bow Hunting Gear

This Crossbow Shoots 1-inch Groups at 50 Yards, and it’s on Sale

Crossbows are on sale for $300 to $400 off at Bass Pro Shops

By Scott Einsmann

Jun 25, 2024

The Ravin R29X was our pick for the top crossbow of the year because it shot the best groups in our head-to-head test. It’s also easy to use and a compact crossbow for carrying in the woods. It’s typically $2,700 for the bow, scope, bolts, quiver, and case. But, it’s currently on sale for $400 off, which drops the price down to $2,300.

Crossbows on Sale at Bass Pro

Ravin R29X is $400 off

Ravin R10X is on sale for $300 off

Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off. It’s now $500.

Scott Einsmann

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

