This Crossbow Shoots 1-inch Groups at 50 Yards, and it’s on Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Ravin R29X was our pick for the top crossbow of the year because it shot the best groups in our head-to-head test. It’s also easy to use and a compact crossbow for carrying in the woods. It’s typically $2,700 for the bow, scope, bolts, quiver, and case. But, it’s currently on sale for $400 off, which drops the price down to $2,300.

Crossbows on Sale at Bass Pro

Ravin R29X is $400 off

Ravin R10X is on sale for $300 off

Wicked Ridge M-370 is on sale for $300 off. It’s now $500.