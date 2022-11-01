We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We’re in the thick of the rut and the holiday shopping season. That means you can grab deals on the hunting gear you need as retailers mark down inventory for the holidays. Cabela’s always has great deals and here are some awesome ones that run from November 1 to 2, 2022.

Tenpoint makes some of the best crossbows and the Vapor and Havoc are both on sale for $1,000 off. That pretty much means you get a sweet crossbow and the included Garmin Xero scope is free. If you haven’t used a the Xero crossbow scope, it is without a doubt the deadliest crossbow scope on the market and it’s loaded with impressive features. If you’re on the market for a top of the line crossbow, here’s a great opportunity to get one for step discount.

The SpyPoint Link Micro is one of the best budget trail cameras and it’s an even better deal now that it’s $40 off.

The Diamondback HDs are usually a great buy in binoculars, but now that they’re $50 off, they’re a deal.

While these are my top three picks you’ll find a gps, a Garmin watch, clothing, and boots on sale from Nov. 1 to 2.