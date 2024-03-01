Outdoor Life Logo
Turkey Gear on Sale at Cabela’s: Shotguns, Blinds, Decoys, Red Dots, and More

Save on turkey gear from Woodhaven, Avian-X, DoubleBull, Leupold, and more

By: Scott Einsmann

Posted on March 1, 2024

Whether you need a new turkey shotgun, red dot, or owl call, Cabela’s has some great deals going on right now. Here are the best we’ve found.

Turkey Shotguns on Sale

Save 20% on a TriStar Viper G2 (20 gauge and .410 bore on sale)

Save 15% on a Winchester SXP Hybrid Hunter

Red Dots on Sale

Save $20 on a Bushnell RXS-100 Red Dot Reflex Sight

Save $20 on a Sig Sauer Romeo5X Gen II Red-Dot Sight

Save 22% on a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sight

Ammo, Calls, Vests, Blinds, and Decoys

Save $10 on a Avian-X LCD 1/2 Strut Jake Turkey Decoy

Save $20 on a RedHead Bucklick Creek Turkey Lounger Vest for Men (Read our Best Turkey Vests review for more options)

Save $50 on a Primos Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Ground Blind

Save 15% on a Woodhaven Custom Calls Ninja Owl

Save 15% on Winchester Double X High-Velocity Turkey Shotshells  

