Gun and ammo prices have been skyrocketing upwards for more than a year. So, this deal on the Christensen Arms Ridgeline is worth paying attention to. At $1,799, you’re getting a screaming deal on a high-performance rifle with an aero-grade, carbon-fiber-wrapped barrel, a carbon composite stock, and an excellent 2.5-lb. to 3.5-lb trigger.

Christensen Arms Ridgeline Specs and Features

Available Cartridges: 6.5 PRC, .300 PRC, 7mm Rem Mag, .300 Win Mag, 6.5 Creed, .28 Nosler, .300 WSM, .308,

Guaranteed sub-1-MOA accuracy

Pillar bedded carbon-fiber-composite stock

Free-floating barrel with match chamber

Carbon-fiber-wrapped barrel

Removable radial muzzle brake

M-16-style extractor

Match-grade triggers

We tested this rifle in 2016 when it was first introduced and it was a test team sweetheart.

“Christiensen Arms says it now makes its barrels from scratch, drilling its own bar stock and cutting the rifling, in addition to wrapping the blanks in carbon-fiber resin after they’ve been contoured,” Shooting Editor John B. Snow wrote in his review. “This start-to-finish quality control has resulted in more consistent performance, and it showed on the range. Using match loads, specifically the iconic Federal Gold Medal 175-grain SMK, our Ridgeline turned in groups as small as .755 inch, and had no issue printing sub-MOA 5-shot groups. On average, our groups measured a respectable 1.149 inches.”

So, if you’re hunting around for gun deals on Black Friday, look no further than this one.