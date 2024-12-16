These Ice Fishing Shelters Make Great Gifts for Anglers and They’re on Sale

Share







Know someone who is excited for hardwater season? If you still need to get them a gift, here are two deals on awesome ice shelters. They also make great gifts to yourself.

Save $100 on the Clam C-560 and $150 on the Clam C890

About the C-890

The Clam C-890 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter is big enough for five to six anglers to fish comfortably. It has a super simple setup and pack-down procedure and the lightweight overall construction means that it travels well pretty much anywhere you want to take it without sacrificing any of the comfort of an ice shelter.

At the center of the hub, it’s a full 80-inches tall, that’s just over 6.5 feet, so there’s room for people to stand and fish if they want. The hub itself is built from 600-denier fabric with a full thermal skin so it retains heat efficiently and reduces condensation as much as possible.

The structure is supported by extra-large, flex-tested 11 mm poles to provide a spacious six-sided shelter with an oversized skirt for snow banking. The C-890 also includes triple-layer corner pockets, ice anchors, and tie ropes for securing the shelter in high wind. Right now, you can pick up the C-890 for just $549.

Dimensions

Diameter – 144 inches

Center Height – 80 inches

Pack Size: 72”x11”x11”

Fishable Area: 89 square feet

Weight: 42 pounds

Features:

Warm, versatile 6-sided hub shelter

Fishes 5-6 anglers comfortably

600-total-denier fabric with full thermal skin

Holds heat, blocks wind, reduces condensation

Extra-large, flex-tested 11mm poles

Oversized skirt for snow banking

Triple-layer corner pockets

Includes ice anchors and tie ropes

About the C-560

The Clam C-560 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter is built pretty much the same, just in a smaller size for fewer anglers. This shelter can fit three to four people comfortably, and is just as easy to set up and take down as its big brother. While this model is smaller in diameter, it still offers the same 80-inch clearance in the center of the hub as the larger model does, so fishing while standing is still an option. It features the same 600-denier construction with 60 grams of insulation per square meter.

It’s supported by the same 11 mm poles and forms a four-sided design with the same oversized skirt and other accessories. Right now, you can get the C-560 for just $299.

Dimensions

Set up Size: 90” x 90 “

Center Height – 80 inches

Pack Size: 65”x11”x11”

Fishable Area: 56 square feet

Weight: 40 pounds