Up to 50% off at Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Make sure you’re ready to hit the water on the first warm day of the season with deals on fish finders and trolling motors at Bass Pro Shops. The Spring Fishing Classic includes up to 50 percent off quality tech from Garmin, Lowrance, Humminbird, and Minn Kota.

Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic Deals

Fish Finders

The author has one screen on his console and one on the bow. Pete Robbins

“One thing I really like about them is that the menus are really easy to navigate,” Missouri bass pro Chad Morgenthaler said. “Once you’ve done it a couple of times, it just comes naturally. The other thing that makes this company special is that they’re constantly updating the software and the various transducers. The staff is large and educated, so in the case that you have a question there’s always someone who can set you on the right path.”

While the larger screens with massive computing power understandably cost thousands of dollars, there are also more budget-minded options to fit your particular needs. — Pete Robbins

Read the full Garmin Echomap and LiveScope review to learn more.

Lowrance HOOK Reveal 5 Fish Finder is $75 off

It has autotuning sonar to make sure you get the best picture for the conditions, as well as really easy menu navigation to ensure that you spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with buttons. I’m amazed that they’ve also managed to include real-time mapping, which allows you to create maps of your favorite lake or improve upon what’s out there. It doesn’t have side-imaging or forward-facing capabilities, but if you don’t covet those and want to stay on a tight budget, this is a winning choice. — Pete Robbins

Read our full review of the Lowrance Hook Reveal to learn more.

More Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic Deals on Fish Finders:

Trolling Motors

The Minn Kota Ultrex can be controlled with a remote or app. Scott Einsmann

Minn Kota Ultrex Freshwater Trolling Motor with Dual Spectrum CHIRP Sonar and Micro Remote is 10% off

The I-Pilot feature, which can be controlled from a remote control or an app, is a huge part of pro angler Keith Combs’ success. He prefers to fish offshore, and noted that he can retie or take care of other business and let the motor pull him to a preset waypoint unattended. When operated manually, the steering is remarkably smooth and can be locked so it stays in the predetermined position if you take your foot off of it. Combs said that when fishing a grass line, he’ll often use the “jog” feature, which moves him in 5-foot increments, allowing him to cover an area precisely and thoroughly.

In the past, interference from jostled or improperly mounted transducers sometimes led to imperfect or malfunctioning electronics, essentially making them heavy paperweights, but with integrated transducers with down-imaging and/or side-imaging technology the Ultrex provides maximum clarity. Humminbird is the only brand that offers 360-degree sonar technology as well as Mega Live forward-facing sonar, and Combs said he uses them in tandem, with the Ultrex as his base of operations. Select models have built-in Mega Down Imaging. — Pete Robbins

Garmin Force Trolling Motor is 9% off

The Force combines excellent power with world class electronics to give anglers one of the best trolling motors. It’s available in both 50- and 57-inch shaft lengths. It comes with a 3-year warranty and a limited lifetime warranty on the shaft.

Minn Kota Terrova Freshwater Trolling Motor with MEGA Down Imaging Sonar and Wireless Remote is $200 off

Everyone wants the convenience and control of the best trolling motors, even anglers in large sportfishing boats. To meet the need, Minn Kota’s Riptide Terrova is available with an 87-inch shaft and 112 pounds of thrust. That’s sufficient size and power for a boat over 25-feet long. Using a trolling motor on an offshore boat, I can hold the boat on structure, slow troll down a weedline, or repeat a programmed drift. — Pete Robbins

Read Next: Best Trolling Motors