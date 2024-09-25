Fish Finders and Trolling Motors on Sale: Humminbird, Lowrance, and Minn Kota

Share







Winter is coming and it’s the perfect time to rig your boat with a new finder, trolling motor, or both. While that’s usually a costly upgrade, we found some great deals to save you money.

Fish Finders

Save $75 on a Lowrance Hook Reveal 5

If you’re on a budget, the Lowrance Hook Reveal 5 at a sale price of $200 is a great option. It has two basic functions: down imaging and charts. So it can help you navigate, see contour lines, and structure that’s right under you. The rest of your fishing is up to your knowledge, instincts, and luck.

Save $220 on a Vexilar FLX30 Sonar Flasher Fish Finder Ultra Pack

Hard water season is coming up fast and here’s a great deal on a flasher. While live sonar is all the rage, it’s tough to beat the price and ease of use of a flasher. The Vexilar FLX30 comes with a lithium battery, it has a sunlight-readable display, and can achieve target separation up to 0.5 inch.

Trolling Motors

The 24 volt, 80 pound thrust versions of this high-tech trolling motor are on sale. The best deal is on the 45-inch shaft, which is no $1,435 (was $2,050). The 60-inch shaft is $1,650 on sale.

Out of the box it’s compatible with Lowrance fish finders, but you can buy adapter cables for other brands separately. It has GPS integrated so you can program a route or hold yourself in one position. It also has a wireless foot pedal for rigging flexibility.

