Prime Day Deals on EcoFlow Solar Panels and Power Stations
EcoFlow makes some of the best solar generators and camping accessories and they're all on sale during Prime Day 2023
The best Prime Day EcoFlow deals of 2023 are here. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a home backup generator, now is a great time to get a deal on a solar-powered package that will see your family through even extended blackouts. We’ve rounded up the top bargains here so you can get the best bang for your buck.
Prime Day Deals on Solar Generators
Get the package detail to create an unlimited power supply with of these solar generators
- EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta Pro is 25 percent off at $3600
- EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta 2 is 20 percent off at $2040
- 2048Wh powerstation with 220W solar panel
- EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta Max is 38 percent off at $1580
- 2016Wh with 220W solar panel
- EcoFlow Solar Generator Delta 2 is 39 percent at $1000
- 1024Wh powerstation with 220W panel
- EcoFlow Solar Generator River 2 Pro is 33 percent off at $600
- 512Wh powerstation with 160W panel
Power Stations
Get the off-grid or black-out power option you’ve been looking for with one of these portable power stations.
- EcoFlow Delta 2 with Expanded Capacity 2048Wh is 22 percent off at $1400
- EcoFlow Delta 2 1024Wh is 30 percent off at $700
- EcoFlow River Pro 720Wh is 26 percent off at $480
- EcoFlow River 2 Max 512Wh is 24 percent off at $358
- EcoFlow River 288Wh is 30 percent off at $210
- EcoFlow River 2 256Wh is 38 percent off at $179
Solar Panels
Pair your current EcoFlow powerstation with a high-wattage panel to create your own solar generator.
- EcoFlow 220W Solar Panel is 42 percent off at $379
- EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel is 30 percent off at $244
- EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel is 50 percent off at $200
- EcoFlow 100W Solar Panel is 30 percent off at $174
Air Conditioner
Cool off your adventure rig without draining your tank with an electric-powered air conditioner.
- EcoFlow Wave 2 is 30 percent off at $909
Electric Cooler
Upgrade your cooler with this best-in-class electric option.
- EcoFlow Glacier is 20 percent off at $800