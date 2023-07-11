Prime Day Deals on Anker Solar Panels and Power Stations
Find great savings on Anker products including solar generators, power stations, solar panels, and coolers
The best Prime Day Anker deals of 2023 are here. Outdoor Life has tested dozens of power stations and solar panels and we’re consistently impressed with Anker products. If you’ve been putting off snagging one for yourself, these great prices make it the perfect time to finally make a purchase
Solar Generators
Whether you’re looking to upgrade from your gas generator or find a home emergency power solution, the below solar generator packages are great deals that we highly recommend.
- Anker SOLIX F2000 with 200W Solar Panel is 30% off at $1785
Read our review of this solar generator package.
- Anker SOLIX F1200 with 100W Solar Panel is 38% off at $1000
- Anker 535 Solar Generator is 30% off at $560
Powerstations and Power Banks
- Anker SOLIX F1200 PowerHouse 1229Wh is 50% off at $700
- Anker 535 PowerHouse 512Wh is 36% off at $350
- Anker 521 PowerHouse 256Wh is 30% off at $210
- Anker 548 PowerCore 192Wh is 30% off at $119
Our pick for the best power bank for camping is on massive sale:
- Anker Powerhouse 100 92.7Wh is 35% off at $130
Solar Panels
Our pick for the best solar panel for camping is on massive sale:
- Anker 625 100W Solar Panel is 30% off at $231
Coolers
With the higher energy outputs of today’s solar generators, it only makes sense to pair them with an electric cooler built for the outdoors.
- Anker EverFrost 40 is 30% off at $595
- Anker EverFrost 30 is 30% off at $560