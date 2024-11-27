Magpul Bipods on Sale for Black Friday

One of the best bipods for the money is on sale for under $100

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 7 Hours Ago

The Magpul MOE bipod is an affordable and reliable option.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re looking for a light weight and effective bipod for hunting or ringing steel at distance, the Magpul Bipod is a great option. You’ll find them for $110 to $129 online, but you can get them for around $80 with this Amazon Black Friday deal. The only bummer is that the sling swivel stud version isn’t on sale. All the other mounts are at a great price though and definitely worth snagging. The deal runs all week while supplies last.

Magpul Bipods are 24% to 29% off at Amazon

The Magpul bipod folds with a push of a button. Magpul

Specs

  • M-LOK, Picatinny, sling-swivel, and A.R.M.S mounting options
  • Weight: 11 ounces
  • 50° tilt and 40° pan
  • Max Height: 10.inches
  • Price: $110 to $129 (on sale for $78 to $84)

The Magpul Bipod is our shooting editor’s pick for the best value bipod. “The polymer Magpul MOE is a stripped-down, basic, affordable, and effective bipod. What you see is what you get with the MOE. The two legs deploy easily by hand and lock into position. Push buttons on either leg lets you extend them from about 7 to 10 inches in ½-inch steps,” he says.

If you want to learn more about the Magpul bipod or see other great options, read our Best Rifle Bipods review.

 
