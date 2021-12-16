You’ll probably buy a lot of guns in your life, but you’ll only buy a few gun safes. That’s why it pays to do some research to find the best gun safe for you.

There are a lot of common-sense reasons to keep your guns secure. But, the best gun safe for one person might not be the best for another. For some, a small safe that fits in a drawer is all that’s needed, although others will want a large safe that will protect guns from fire and thieves. Here are the best gun safes from large to small so you can find the best safe for you.

Key Features

Dimensions: 65.5 inches X 36 inches X 28.5 inches

Weight: 1,333 pounds

Gun capacity: Holds up to 33 long guns

2.5 hours of fire protection at 1,200 degrees

.5 inch x 4 inch locking bars on all four sides

7-gauge steel body

Keypad entry

Internal lights

Dehumidifier built in

Made in U.S.

Why it Made the Cut

Liberty is well-known for building quality safes and this one is a fine example. As the best gun safe overall it holds a large collection of firearms and features thick walls and a robust lock.

Pros

Large capacity

Easy access with keypad

Fire protection

Good layout and accessories

Cons

Weight is a consideration for placement and delivery

Product Description

A safe should keep your firearms and valuables safe from theft and fire, but also be easy to access. This Cabela’s Magnum safe accomplishes those tasks. But, it also does the little things well, like keep things organized and easy to access. The included shelves help keep valuables organized and the door panel allows you to store handguns and handgun accessories. Then there’s the nice-to-have features like the included Brightview lights, jewelry drawer, outlet kit, and Peet Dehumidifier. At just under $6,500 it’s not an inexpensive safe, but it is one that will last you a lifetime.

The 1,333 pound weight, while substantial, is still light enough that it can rest on a floor with joists spanning 12 feet without reinforcement. It’s a good idea to put the safe against a wall where it will have the most support. Liberty also offers floor anchoring kits to prevent thieves from tipping over your safe and then attempting to pry it open. Keep in mind that the shipping service will deliver the safe curbside, and won’t carry the safe into your home. So, be ready with a group of friends and the necessary tools to move the safe.

Best Gun Safe for the Money: Cabela’s Signature E-Lock 25-Gun Safe

Key Features

Dimensions: 60.5 inch H x 22 inch D x 30 inch W

Weight: 587 pounds

75-mins. fire protection at 1,200°

Holds up to 25 long guns

12–gauge steel construction

Keypad entry

Anti pry tabs

4 inches wide, .25 inch thick locking bars

Made in U.S.

Why it Made the Cut

This safe holds a lot of guns, will keep them protected, and comes at a reasonable price.

Pros

Not too heavy

Secure

Cons

Needs additional accessories like a light and dehumidifier

Product Description

There are two things you should know about gun safes: The good ones are heavy, and they don’t come cheap. As the best gun safe for the money This Signature E-Lock safe straddles that line of being not too heavy and not too expensive(just over $2,000), while still holding a good amount of guns and keeping them secure.

It includes a door panel for holding handguns and accessories, which frees up room on the interior for more long guns or valuables. The SecuRam electronic pin pad is easy to use, especially compared to the dial locks. I have a SecuRam pin pad on my gun safe, and I suggest keeping a spare 9 volt battery on hand. If there is ever an issue with opening your safe, a fresh battery usually solves it. After a few years of use, I did need to get a new keypad and I found the SecuRam customer service to be top-notch. Like most safes, this one will be delivered curbside. You’ll be responsible for bringing the safe into your home.

Best Bedside Safe: Hornady Rapid Safe Night Guard

Key Features

Exterior dimensions: 3 inch x 12 inch x 10.5 inch

Interior dimensions: 2.2 inch x 9.2 inch x 6.9 inch

Weight: 18 pounds

Power: 12V 2.0A or four (4) AAA batteries

Two USB ports

Digital clock

Entry methods: RFID, access code, mechanical key

Security cable included

Pre drilled for secure mounting

Why it Made the Cut

This is a safe that is discreet enough to sit on a bedside table and it has useful features like a clock and USB ports for phone chargers.

Pros

Rapid access

Multi functional

Right size for a handgun and magazine

Cons

Not fire resistant

Product Description

The Hornady Rapid is the best bedside gun safe but it does more than keep your firearm secure. It’s not out of place on a nightstand, thanks to its digital clock and two USB ports. The spring assisted drawer pops open when you use the RFID tag, access code, or key to open. RFID access is my preferred method and I think it’s faster than a biometric scanner. Just wave the tag in front of the drawer and it pops open.

It’s a hefty safe at 18 pounds, but that’s a good thing. The weight helps it stay in place and is a product of its solid construction. Bolting the safe to the table it rests on or using the supplied cable lock will add an additional level of security. Just keep in mind that this safe won’t be as secure and isn’t fire resistant like other safes. But, for a rapid access handgun safe meant for your bedside, this is a smart bet.

Best Discreet Safe: Tactical Walls Full Length Concealment Mirror

Key Features

Weight: 48 pounds

Height: 60 inches

Length: 22

Fits between 16 inch studs

Uses a magnetic key

Small compartment: 14 inches W x 10 inches H x 3.5 inches D

Large compartment: 14 inches W x 40 inches H x 3.5 inches D

Why it Made the Cut

Whether you want a discreet way to store firearms or feel like James Bond when you grab your EDC, this is the best discreet gun safe solution.

Pros

Discreet

Holds a lot of items

Rapid access

Holds a long gun and several handguns with room to spare

Cons

Requires permanent alterations to the wall

Product Description

Discreet firearm storage is a trend among gun owners. From art that holds a handgun to coffee tables that hold a few handguns, there are a lot of unique ways to keep your guns hidden in plain sight. But, in my opinion, the most nondescript is this full length mirror from Tactical Walls—no one expects a mirror to have a hidden compartment. It has plenty of space for a long gun, handguns, and other valuables. You can access those items quickly, the door slides open when the magnetic lock is unlocked. The biggest downside is that it’s not easy to install and you have to cut a hole in your wall. It’s also important to note that this isn’t a safe and it won’t keep a determined person from accessing your valuables. But, if you’re ok with that, then this is a great option for storing firearms.

Best Biometric Safe: Vaultek RS500i Rifle Safe

Key Features

External dimensions: 14 inches wide X 11.7 inches deep X 54 inches tall

Internal dimensions: 13.75 inches wide X 9.75 inches deep X 53.25 inches tall

Weight: 93 pounds

Material: 14-gauge steel

Holds up to five rifles, but three is more practical

Entry methods: biometric scanner, smart key, 8-digit keypad, and keys

Wi-Fi connection to an app that allows you to monitor the safe remotely

Internal light

Why it Made the Cut

There are many options for the best biometric safe on the market, but few offer the features this safe has at its competitive price.

Pros

Rapid entry

Easy to move

Advanced features

Cons

Won’t fit a large collection

Product Description

This is a biometric safe that unlocks with a fingerprint scan. But, its high-tech features don’t stop there. The Vaultek RS500i Rifle Safe also has Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to monitor the safe with the Vaultek app. The app gives instant alerts for safe activity, battery status, the history log, and you can adjust the brightness of the interior light. It’s a lightweight safe at just 93 pounds, which means it can be easily moved and installed on a second floor.

Best Budget Handgun Safe: Liberty Safe HD-50 Key Vault

Key Features

Dimensions: 1.8 inches x 6.5 inches x 9.5 inches

Weight: 3 pounds

Holds one handgun

TSA approved

Meets California transportation requirements

Made from 16-gauge steel

Opens with a key

Why it Made the Cut

If you need a simple safe for transporting a handgun or keeping it secure, this is the best budget handgun safe.

Pros

Good size and weight for securely transporting a handgun

Tamper proof design

Cons

Can be slow to open

Product Description

It’s important to understand the intended use for the Liberty Safe Box before buying. It is not the most secure and it does not have a fire resistance rating. But, it is light enough to be transported, is TSA approved, meets California’s requirements for a transportation safe, and it easily fits into a drawer. If you need an affordable safe (about $30) for your bedside or need one for flying with your handgun, this is a great safe to fill those roles. It has anti-pry features and the keys used to open the safe aren’t generic. It also includes a cable to secure the safe to something solid.

How to Choose a Safe

A safe is something you’ll likely buy once, and you won’t need to buy another until your gun collection outgrows its capacity. The safe you buy depends on what you plan to put in it, where you plan to put the safe, and how secure you want your safe to be. As I mentioned earlier the best gun safes are heavy and expensive. That’s the trade off for increased security and fire protection. But, if you just need a safe to keep a firearm out of untrained hands, then a simple gun cabinet or drawer safe is all that’s needed. Here are some important things to keep in mind when making your choice.

Organizational features maximize space and keep your firearms easily accessible. Scott Einsmann

Gun Cabinets vs. Safes

A gun cabinet is made from a thin steel, usually 14- or 16-gauge, and doesn’t offer fire protection. They keep honest people honest. If a thief wants to get into a gun cabinet they’ll be able to pry it open with some effort. The pros are they are less expensive and much lighter. If you live in an apartment or plan to move in the near future, the reduced weight is a benefit.

A safe is far more secure and the good ones will have a fire rating. They feature thick lock bars, thick walls, and more advanced locks than gun cabinets. The cons are that they’re heavy and expensive. If you are putting a safe in a location and don’t plan on moving it anytime soon, then a 1,300 pound safe is a great investment.

Features and Layout

The main selling point for safes are their features and customizable layout. Here are some features to look for in a safe.

The SECURAM keypad is a quality keypad found on many top-end safes. Scott Einsmann

One of the key features you’ll want to look for is the type of entry—keypad, biometric, dial, etc. I prefer a keypad or dial safe because I’ve found them to be the most reliable.

Fire rating is a spec that you hope you never have to test out. Fire ratings are given in the amount of time it will protect items at a specific temperature. Typically, the bigger and heavier the safe, the longer it will protect the contents from a fire.

The interior layout is another important part of the equation. The best gun safes are customizable to suit your storage needs. Whether you need to stack a bunch of rifles in the safe or want to store important documents, there should be shelving options to support your needs.

Other nice features are interior lighting and a dehumidifier.

FAQs

Q: Are Liberty Safes worth the money? Liberty Safes are made in the U.S. from premium components. They are absolutely worth the cost and a great investment. Q: Are gun safes bad for guns? Gun safes can be bad for guns if you don’t use a dehumidifier in them, especially for safes in basements or garages. Aside from rust caused by humidity, a gun safe is the best place to store a firearm. Q: Is a gun safe worth the money? Guns aren’t cheap and they are one of the most sought after items for thieves. Protecting them with a gun safe is a responsible thing to do.

Final Thoughts on the Best Gun Safes

Safes protect your valuables like guns, jewelry, and important documents. They’re an investment, but one you’ll be glad you made. The key is to pick a safe that best meets your use, storage needs, and budget.