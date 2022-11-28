We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Maven CS.1 recently won the editor’s choice award at our spotting scope test. This portable power-house is now on sale for 20 percent off retail. You can pick one up for $640, here.

If you think that deal is great, then you’re going to go nuts for this deal. You can get a CS.1 and a Benro Adventure AL Tripod with S Pro head for $640. That’s basically a discount on the spotting scope plus a free tripod and pan head.