Cyber Monday Deal: Maven CS.1 Spotting Scope
We found two great deals on the Maven CS.1
The Maven CS.1 recently won the editor’s choice award at our spotting scope test. This portable power-house is now on sale for 20 percent off retail. You can pick one up for $640, here.
If you think that deal is great, then you’re going to go nuts for this deal. You can get a CS.1 and a Benro Adventure AL Tripod with S Pro head for $640. That’s basically a discount on the spotting scope plus a free tripod and pan head.