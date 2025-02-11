Minn Kota Ultrex and Terrova Trolling Motors on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Share







A few weeks ago I was at a boat ramp before dawn, just about to help a friend launch his boat. Then we discovered his trolling motor didn’t work and all our fishing plans went up in smoke. It ended up being a small issue with the remote, but it was a great reminder of the importance of a trolling motor in modern fishing. If you want a reliable and powerful trolling motor you can’t go wrong with a Minn Kota Ultrex or Terrova.

The prices of these trolling motors will vary depending on features, pounds of thrust, and shaft length. But, they’ll range from about $1,900 to $3,800. During Bass Pro Shops Marine Sale, you can get 12% to 24% off Minn Kota Trolling Motors. With the few hundred dollars you save, you can buy a quality lithium battery or that new reel you want.

Here are some of the best deals of the sale.

Spot lock, follows pre-programmed paths, jog mode, and drift mode

Wireless remote and foot pedal

90/115 pounds of thrust

24/36 volts

Shaft Lengths: 45, 60, and 72 inches

Built-in CHIRP transducer

Sale Prices: $2,7000 to $3,100

Same trolling motor with a Mega Side-Imaging Transducer is also on sale (here).

Foot pedal control with Momentary On, AutoPilot, Constant On, Left/Right Steer, Heel/Toe Steering, Speed Control, and Spot-Lock

Wireless remote controls Spot-Lock, iTrack Record/Playback, Backtrack, and Cruise Control

80 pounds of thrust

72-inch shaft length

One-Step Stow with Deploy Lever

Sale Price: $2,000