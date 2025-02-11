Minn Kota Ultrex and Terrova Trolling Motors on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
A few weeks ago I was at a boat ramp before dawn, just about to help a friend launch his boat. Then we discovered his trolling motor didn’t work and all our fishing plans went up in smoke. It ended up being a small issue with the remote, but it was a great reminder of the importance of a trolling motor in modern fishing. If you want a reliable and powerful trolling motor you can’t go wrong with a Minn Kota Ultrex or Terrova.
The prices of these trolling motors will vary depending on features, pounds of thrust, and shaft length. But, they’ll range from about $1,900 to $3,800. During Bass Pro Shops Marine Sale, you can get 12% to 24% off Minn Kota Trolling Motors. With the few hundred dollars you save, you can buy a quality lithium battery or that new reel you want.
Here are some of the best deals of the sale.
Read Next: Best Trolling Motors
Save $500 on a Minn Kota Terrova Quest-Series Bow-Mount Freshwater Trolling Motor with CHIRP Sonar, Wireless Remote, and Foot Pedal
- Spot lock, follows pre-programmed paths, jog mode, and drift mode
- Wireless remote and foot pedal
- 90/115 pounds of thrust
- 24/36 volts
- Shaft Lengths: 45, 60, and 72 inches
- Built-in CHIRP transducer
- Sale Prices: $2,7000 to $3,100
- Same trolling motor with a Mega Side-Imaging Transducer is also on sale (here).
Save $250 on a Minn Kota Terrova Bow Mount Bluetooth Trolling Motor with i-Pilot US2 it’s now $2,000
- Foot pedal control with Momentary On, AutoPilot, Constant On, Left/Right Steer, Heel/Toe Steering, Speed Control, and Spot-Lock
- Wireless remote controls Spot-Lock, iTrack Record/Playback, Backtrack, and Cruise Control
- 80 pounds of thrust
- 72-inch shaft length
- One-Step Stow with Deploy Lever
- Sale Price: $2,000
Save $100 to $300 on a Minn Kota Riptide Terrova Saltwater Trolling Motor
- 55 to 112 pounds of thrust
- 54 to 72-inch shaft length
- 12 to 36 volts (depending on pounds of thrust)
- Spot Lock, Drift Mode, Doge Mode, and Contour Follow
- Wireless remote
- Sale Prices: $2350 to $3000