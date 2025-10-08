Now Is the Time to Buy a Solar Generator at a Great Price

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Portable power stations and solar generators are practical and a smart thing to have in case of a power outage. But, they are expensive. Luckily you can get them for more than half-off during Prime Big Deal Days (ends Oct. 8).
Solar Generator and Power Station Deals
- Save 54% on a Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel,1070Wh Portable Power Station. It’s now only $600.
- Save 50% on an Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, 1800W. It’s now only $400.
- Save 49% on a BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator Kit, 200W Solar Panel. It’s now $1,029.
- Save 56% on a Jackery Solar Generator 2000 v2 with 2x200W Solar Panels. It’s now $1,099.
- Save $360 on a Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300. It’s now $179