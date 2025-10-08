Read This to Save Money on Jackery Power Stations and Generators

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Power stations allow you to use electric griddles, induction cook tops, power tools, and even portable air conditioners far from the nearest outlet. They can be difference makers in an emergency scenario and provide creature comforts while overlanding, RVing, and camping.
During Walmart Deals (Oct. 7-12) you can save hundreds on some of our most recommended power stations and solar generators from Jackery. It’s the perfect opportunity to level up your preparedness or camping set up.
- Save $360 on a Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300. It’s now $179
- Save $650 on a Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2(2024 New), 1060Wh Portable Power Station with 200W Solar Panel
- Save $420 on a Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
- Save $130 on a Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station(288Wh, 300W) with 40W Solar Panel