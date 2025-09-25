Early Prime Day: Save $1800 on One of Our Favorite Solar Generators

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Solar generators can keep your phone, computer, and even house-hold appliances running when the power goes out or when you’re camping. They’re great pieces of gear, but they’re also expensive. During Prime Day you can save 41% on a solar generator from one of the top brands we’ve tested.
Save $1800 on a Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 500W and Battery Pack
Pros
- Powerful solar panel (and potential to add on two more)
- Easy to use
Cons
- Casing on the power station is not the most durable
Report Card for the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus
- Testing results extrapolated from the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus
- Stated Capacity: 2043 watt hours
- Tested Capacity at 34W Draw: 1001 watt hours
- Tested Capacity at 380W Draw: 1760 watt hours
- Max Output: 3000 watts (6000 watt surge)
- Max Solar Input: 1400 watts
Report Card for the Jackery SolarSaga 200W (Package Includes Two)
- 184 watts generated by one panel in direct sunlight
- 49 watts generated by one panel in cloudy conditions
- Weight: 14 pounds per panel
- Portability: Great
- Ease of Use: Great
This solar generator is our “Best for Home Backup” pick. If you want to learn more about it, and solar generators in general, read our fully solar generator buying guide.