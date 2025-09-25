Early Prime Day: Save $1800 on One of Our Favorite Solar Generators

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Solar generators can keep your phone, computer, and even house-hold appliances running when the power goes out or when you’re camping. They’re great pieces of gear, but they’re also expensive. During Prime Day you can save 41% on a solar generator from one of the top brands we’ve tested.

Save $1800 on a Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 500W and Battery Pack

Easy to use Cons Casing on the power station is not the most durable Report Card for the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Testing results extrapolated from the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus

Stated Capacity: 2043 watt hours

Tested Capacity at 34W Draw: 1001 watt hours

Tested Capacity at 380W Draw: 1760 watt hours

Max Output: 3000 watts (6000 watt surge)

Max Solar Input: 1400 watts Report Card for the Jackery SolarSaga 200W (Package Includes Two) 184 watts generated by one panel in direct sunlight

49 watts generated by one panel in cloudy conditions

Weight: 14 pounds per panel

Portability: Great

Ease of Use: Great

This solar generator is our “Best for Home Backup” pick. If you want to learn more about it, and solar generators in general, read our fully solar generator buying guide.