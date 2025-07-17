The 5 Best Truck Bed Covers, Long-Term Tested

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Can we admit here that trucks are a rolling contradiction? On one hand, we love them because they’re versatile pack mules that can tackle any job we throw at them. On the other, the bed that defines them can be a pretty unforgiving place for gear we care about.

Maybe you need to keep stuff from getting blown out of your bed, extra security for expensive gear, or keep luggage from getting drenched. Either way, you need a truck cover.

We rounded up several of the best truck bed covers, then divvied them up among the Outdoor Life team to see where each one shines. After testing, we’ve got a solid breakdown of strengths and struggles. The right truck cover for you is here somewhere; let’s find it.

How We Chose the Best Truck Bed Covers

This gear guide was a group effort: Scott Einsmann, John Snow, Ashley Thess, Alice Jones Webb, and Scott Murdock each took one cover, installed it on their respective trucks, and put it to use. Activities included daily driving, off-roading, mountain biking, snowshoeing in the mountains, hauling mulch, and a variety of tests for water and dust ingress.

Each tester focused on unique features and characteristics of their assigned product, but we all kept one question in the back of our mind throughout – is this a good truck cover for hunters, anglers, and outdoor adventure seekers?

We know what those people need from their trucks because we are those people. Here’s what we found.

Best Soft Rolling: TruXedo Sentry Tonneau Cover

Photo by Ashley Thess See It Pros Full-bed access

Aluminum-slat-reinforced top

Weather resistant Cons Broken buckle Key Features Material: Aluminum and vinyl

Warranty: 3 years

Made in America

The TruXedo Sentry went through a wide variety of weather. Photo by Ashley Thess

I’ve been using the TruXedo Sentry Tonneau truck bed cover to haul outdoor equipment around my home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it’s been a life saver this winter. Getting it installed was easy. A local dealer was able to fit me in the same day for $100, and finished within the hour.

The aluminum plated roll-top style is great for allowing full access to the bed to store bikes, while keeping snow and sticky fingers off skis when closed. The cover rolls up compactly allowing you to see out the back window.

I was surprised at how weather resistant it is, while still allowing water to evaporate. After a nuking ski day, there was a good amount of snow falling inside the bed where I partially rolled up the cover and from sticking to the skis. The next day, the bed was almost completely dry.

The TruXedo Sentry rolls up for full bed access. Photo by Ashley Thess

The vinyl top beads up moisture with no soaking through and it’s essentially waterproof with no moisture leaking in from the sides either. The vinyl feels like quality material, and it looks sleek and cool. My only complaint is the straps that keep the cover rolled up are fastened with plastic buckles you might find on a backpack. One already broke, and I’d prefer something more durable.

This cover is ideal for anyone looking for a weather-resistant, anti-theft cover that still allows full access to the bed of the truck without compromising your rear view. You can’t open the cover without opening the tailgate, so as long as it’s locked your belongings are secure. — Ashley Thess, associate gear editor

Best Hard Rolling: RealTruck Bak Revolver X4s Hard Roll Up Tonneau Cover

Real Truck See It Pros Easy installation

Inexpensive installation cost

Strong and durable

Good fit and finish

Locks up tight

Easy to deploy

Looks good Cons Won’t resist a determined attempt to break in

Slight puckering with weather stripping that sits on the rails Key Features Durable aluminum slat construction with marine-grade vinyl overlay

Sleek, leather-grained finish

Matte black slats, clamps, and hardware

Flat side seals and redesigned rear corner caps give the X4s a sleek, smooth appearance

Patented rotational locking rails secure the X4s across the entire length of the truck bed

Provides complete bed access when fully rolled to the bulkhead

Durable safety straps and buckles to secure the cover when open

Easy-to-use latch mechanism

Integrated bulkhead seal for superior weather protection

Keeps stake hole pockets exposed for use of accessories

Compatible with most 5th wheel hitches

Simple no-drill installation

400-lb. weight capacity (evenly distributed)

5-year warranty

I have nothing but good things to say about this cover. I’ve had two other covers on my 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 over the years — a more costly aluminum roller cover and a bargain-priced tri-fold vinyl cover — and this is by far my favorite.

This cover is easy enough for a DIY installation — there are plenty of Youtube videos to guide you, but I had my local dealer, Big Sky Toppers, put it on my truck. The installation took about 30 minutes and cost me $80. It was absolutely worth it.

If you decide to do it on your own, you’ll need to line up the rails on either side of the cover and secure them with eight clamps (four on each side) that hold the rails to the side of the bed.

The cover, a Bak Revolver X4s Hard Roll Up Tonneau, sits square on my truck’s short box and creates a good seal around the sides and the back of the bed. There is a slight gap where the tailgate and top meet, but that’s the fault of my GMC pickup, and not the Bak Tonneau cover. GMCs and Chevys are notorious for the gaps in their beds, which make it difficult for any top to create a truly tight seal.

I live in Montana, and one of my continual frustrations is the amount of dust that manages to get into the bed of my pickup no matter what cover I put on it (there are holes and gaps in the bed as well). That said, this cover has performed the best among the three I’ve had on the truck in terms of sealing the bed against the environment, though when it rains hard a small amount of water will seep down the inside of the tailgate. Again, the fault lies with the truck and not the cover.

The Bak Revolver X4s rolls up for full bed access. Real Truc

I’ve had the cover for a couple months now and have traveled with it for a couple thousand miles through rain, snow, dust, and mud. The only conditions I haven’t experienced with it yet are searing heat and sub-zero winter.

Among the things I appreciate about the design of the Bak Revolver X4s Hard Roll Up Tonneau is how easy it is to open and close. When closed, the top locks in place via a latch on either side of the cover. To open the latch you pull on a vinyl covered cable on the underside of the cover. From there you can easily unroll the cover to expose the truck bed.

The cover can be held open in the rolled-up position with two straps that come with the bed. When you roll it back into place, the cover always latches with a positive click.

The cover provides good security for the contents of the bed but would fail against a determined attack with prybars and other tools. It is a great deterrent against casual theft but isn’t a bank vault.

Being in Montana, I deal with severe winter conditions. One tip to extend the life of the cover is to spray the weatherstripping on either side of the cover with a silicone lubricant like CRC Silicone Lubricant or WD-40 Specialist Silicone. This will help prevent the strips from freezing to the truck bed and getting damaged.

The weather stripping on my sample is slightly puckered along the edges, so it doesn’t sit completely flat against the rails — but this is a really small nit to pick.

Ultimately, this cover is ideal for someone who wants a good product at a good price.

It provides a high level of security but isn’t bomb proof. Rails that run along either side slide into place when latch is engaged, preventing the covering from being easily pried up. But a determined attack with heavy tools will breach the cover. reasonable, but not bomb-proof, security.

The cover alsoIt operates easily. It looks good and is sturdy — though it isn’t designed to handle a lot of weight being placed on top of it. (It is rated for 400 pounds “evenly distributed” but I would be more cautious than that, especially if driving off road.) It also has a reasonably small footprint. Because it rolls up on top of the truck bed, it doesn’t take up any space in the bed itself, giving you as much storage as this type of top can provide. It also gives you access to the stakeholes on the side of the bed, which is nice as well. — John B. Snow, Shooting Editor

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Smooth, quiet operation

Hands-free key fob control Cons Expensive

Some leaking along track

Complicated installation instructions Key Features UV-resistant black matte finish

Short canister to maximize truck bed space

High-output LED light on driver’s side rail

500-pound weight capacity

Made in the USA

5-year warranty

Price: $3,200

The cover smoothly retracts, even after months of use. Alice Jones Webb



I anticipated being able to install this cover myself using my husband as an extra set of hands. The instructions provided weren’t for my specific truck model. After watching a couple of supplemental YouTube videos for instruction, we decided it would be best to have someone more qualified do the installation, especially since there was electrical work involved. I made an appointment with a local dealer. It took about four hours for them to install it, mostly because there was some mixed wiring and my truck wouldn’t start. The installation cost me $150.

The cover saw a wide range of weather during testing. Alice Jones Web

The truck bed cover was subjected to rain storm, some winter sleet, and a snow storm that resulted in about 3 inches of accumulation for the months I tested it. It isn’t rain proof. I experienced some leaking in the rain and as the snow melted. It isn’t going to keep the stuff in the truck bed completely dry in very wet weather.

It runs smooth as silk when it opens and closes. It’s been completely trouble free with no failures from winter to summer. I think anyone booking for some extra truck bed security will like the Retrax EQ. It works well for grocery store or hardware store runs, especially in dry weather. I’m not sure I would trust it to haul gear that needed to stay dry on a cross-country trip though. —Alice Jones Webb, staff writer

Best Folding: RealTruck UnderCover Fusion

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Light and easy to fold

Looks great

No shifting after install Cons Tricky to install Key Features Price: $1,800

Limited lifetime warranty on the finish, 5-year warranty on structural components

Aluminum panel

Tri-fold design

Carpeted under the panels

The gloss paint matches the truck’s body paint. Scott Einsmann

I had a RealTruck BAK BAKFlip MX4 on my truck for four years and it worked great. But earlier this year, a plastic buckle broke and so did the housing for the pull cord. The UnderCover Fusion has been a great replacement for my old cover and I like it a lot more than the BAKFlip MX4. The Fusion looks amazing thanks to the color matched paint on the aluminum panels. The panels are significantly lighter than my BAKFlip, which makes them much easier to fold up.

I’ve yet to find a folding truck bed cover that’s perfectly waterproof, but the Fusion is pretty darn close. After significant downpours I only see slight moisture in the truck bed. I recently had my truck bed loaded with close $20,000 in bows and crossbows, all in cardboard boxes, on my way to our annual bow test. It poured rain the entire four-hour drive and none of the cardboard was damaged.

The panels are carpeted underneath. Scott Einsmann

Installing the Fusion was made more difficult because I was also undoing the modifications made to my Tundra’s Deck Rail System required for the BAKFlip MX4. With those mods aside, I still ran myself in circles during the assembly. I would get everything bolted and then drop the cover on the frame, to find it wouldn’t “click” into place. I found I placed the frame incorrect on my truck bed and that ultimately solved all my problems. I would ship the Fusion to a dealer and have them install it for me in the future.

My UnderCover Fusion has been through hail, snow, ice storms, and heavy rain for eight months. It’s traveled over 30,000 miles and I’ve had zero issues with it. The panels look great, although they could use a wash, and haven’t been dented through use. It’s the best folding truck bed cover I’ve used and one I’d recommend. — Scott Einsmann, gear editor

Best Cap: SmartCap EVO Sport

Scott Murdock Pros Waterproof and extremely durable

Excellent instructions and customer support resources

Awesome accessory catalog Cons Labor-intensive installation

Expensive Key Features Heavy-duty metal construction

Rear and side access panels with gas shocks

770-pound static weight limit for rooftop cargo

If you’re hard on your truck, expect it to perform at a high level, and want it to look like a million bucks while you’re at it, you might be a SmartCap person.

Let the $4,395 price be a clue; this is not your average truck cover. That’s a ton of money but I see these things all over the Sierra Nevada so I got my hands on one to see what the fuss is all about.

The SmartCap EVO Sport’s glass gullwing doors open up to let you take in the view. Scott Murdock

Is the South African brand as good as advertised? In a word, yes. The materials, design, fit, and finish are all top-notch. It’s a rock-solid platform for even more accessories, so I added load bars and a ski rack. The static weight limit is 770 pounds so the biggest limiting factor is your creativity.

After logging miles on various highways, mountain roads, and desert trails, the SmartCap hadn’t budged and the bed was free of dust. In the mountains, the bed stayed noticeably warmer than the ambient temperature thanks to the panoramic windows and black paint. I was able to keep water in the bed without it freezing as long as there was adequate sunlight. When summer comes, I’ll achieve the opposite effect by sliding the windows open.

The rugged SmartCap Evo Sport is a truck cover for all seasons, climates, and places on the map. Scott Murdock

We don’t get much rain in Nevada so I hit the SmartCap with a high-pressure hose at a self-serve car wash and only got a small trickle in the front right corner where the cap meets the bed. I suspect that’s a result of how I applied the rubber seal rather than the design since it didn’t occur anywhere else.

For hunters, this truck cover is a fantastic place to glass for animals. Pop open three sides so you can use your ears or take advantage of the dark tint and observe game for hours without being spotted. It’s like a mobile blind where you can bundle up, brew some coffee over a camp stove, and relax (but not shoot).

If your truck bed is long enough, the SmartCap would also make a fantastic camper. From inside, you can access sliding windows (including one that lines up with the rear window of your truck, if you have one) and open the hatches. The cargo light on your cab will double as an interior light in the SmartCap; just tap the unlock button on your key fob.

Enlist a few helpers to assemble the SmartCap, then re-torque the bolts every so often. Scott Murdock

What’s not to like? Assembly and installation will take a few hours and, ideally, a total of four people. I’ve heard some complaints about bolts loosening up and seals deteriorating. From what I can tell, SmartCap addressed these issues because I received lock washers and nylock nuts that weren’t on older models.

Still, this truck cover comes in several pieces and every mating surface is a potential leak, every bolt can wiggle loose, and that’s not unique to SmartCap. Maintain yours by re-torquing bolts from time to time and keeping an eye on the seals. The good news is that if anything wears out or breaks you can replace individual components rather than the whole system.

Once you get over the pain of paying for and assembling the SmartCap, you’ll love using this premium truck cover for all your adventures.

Speaking of components, you can upgrade and accessorize your SmartCap with everything from load bars to a campsite kitchen. The factory options let you organize gear with rigid MOLLE panels, drawers, and several styles of roof racks. Check out the SmartCap components catalog to see what’s available, whether you want to create the ultimate build all at once or add to your SmartCap down the road.

This system is for people who want a semi-permanent truck bed cover and are willing to pay top dollar for the best materials money can buy. SmartCap says its bed covers are built like trucks – keep that in mind when it comes to maintenance, and you’ll be golden. — Scott Murdock

How to Choose the Best Truck Bed Cover

No truck cover is theft-proof but a good set of locks will go a long way in securing your valuables. Scott Murdock

Concealment vs. Cover

In the military, concealment hides you from being seen, and cover actually stops bullets.

With truck covers, a soft tonneau cover won’t stop a thief with a pocket knife but it will conceal what’s in your truck bed. Maybe that’s enough deterrent to make them move along. A truck topper offers cover because a thief would have to cut or smash their way in. Both can be effective.

Tonneau vs. Truck Topper

So, tonneau covers offer less protection but they’re much less expensive, and that’s appealing to a lot of truck owners. They may not be watertight or tamper-proof, but they generally keep the contents of your truck bed dry and safe.

Truck toppers sit at the height of your cab rather than lying flush with the bed rails. That increases usable cargo room – generally. Large items like a motorcycle or ATV might not fit, in which case you’re better off rolling up a tonneau cover and having full use of your truck bed.

Easy-Open vs. Semi-Permanent

If you wanted an SUV, you would have bought one. There might be times when you want an open truck bed to haul equipment, furniture, or off-road vehicles. Tonneau covers are easy to roll up or remove, so that’s not a problem. You can still remove a hard truck bed cover but it will take more time, some tools, and a place to store it when you take it off. Getting a buddy to help is recommended.

FAQs

Q: What is the best truck bed cover brand?

Q: Which tonneau cover does not leak?

Realistically, any truck cover is likely to leak some amount of water eventually. Our picks held up well against rain, snow, and car washes but you should still be mindful of what you pack in your truck bed.

Q: What is the most secure type of tonneau cover?

If security is your top priority, get a truck bed cover that’s metal and doesn’t have windows. That way, a would-be thief can’t see what’s inside and they won’t find out without firing up an angle grinder. We recommend the SmartCap EVOd Defender or Diamondback HD if you want to turn your truck bed into a rolling bank vault.