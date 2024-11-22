Patagonia Black Friday: Fishing Gear, Insulating Layers, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Patagonia doesn’t have a Black Friday sale, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get their gear discounted in time for the holidays. I rounded up the best deals on Patagonia gear from REI, Evo, and Backcountry. You can also snag last season’s gear at a discount via Patagonia’s web specials. Check out the best Patagonia Black Friday sales below.
REI Patagonia Black Friday
REI has last season’s favorites massively discounted in limited sizing.
- Nano Puff Jacket – Men’s
- Nano Puff Jacket – Women’s
- Down Sweater Vest – Men’s
- Down Sweater – Women’s
- Nano Puff Insulated Vest – Men’s
- Baggies Shorts – Men’s 5″ Inseam
- Powder Town Pants – Men’s
- Insulated Powder Town Snow Pants – Men’s
- Insulated Powder Town Jacket – Men’s
- Nano-Air Light Hybrid Jacket – Women’s
- Nano-Air Light Hybrid Insulated Hoodie – Men’s
- Insulated Powder Town Pants – Women’s
- 3-in-1 Powder Town Insulated Jacket – Women’s
- R1 Daily Zip-Neck Pullover – Women’s
The Patagonia Nano Puff is an excellent jacket for active days outside. The DWR-finished outer layer may absorb some water in light rain, but it’ll take more moisture than that to seep into the underside. The synthetic insulation will also keep you warm even when wet. This jacket is great on its own for high-energy days, shoulder season, cool summer nights, and mild winter temperatures.
Evo Patagonia Black Friday
Find Patagonia snow gear in a wide range of sizes discounted by colorways.
- Patagonia Snowdrifter Bibs – Women’s
- Patagonia Snowdrifter Jacket – Women’s
- Patagonia Snowdrifter Bibs – Men’s
- Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Pants – Women’s
- Patagonia Down Sweater Hoodie – Men’s
- Patagonia Nano Puff Parka – Women’s
- Patagonia Storm Shift Jacket – Women’s
- Patagonia Nano Puff Mittens
- Patagonia Powder Town Bibs – Women’s
- Patagonia Powder Town Jacket – Women’s
- Patagonia Storm Shift Pants – Men’s
- Patagonia Storm Shift Jacket – Men’s
- Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket – Women’s
OL contributor Katie Hill’s go-to rain jacket is the Patagonia Torrentshell, which she appreciates for its functionality in a wide range of conditions. She uses it throughout the year, from winter sports to backpacking in Zion in July, but is most impressed by the flexibility of the material. That allows her to move naturally, making this her go-to choice for trail running in addition to hiking, fishing, and working outside. —Laura Lancaster
Backcountry Patagonia Black Friday
Rain coats, fishing gear, and fan favorites are up to 45% off at Backcountry.
- Swiftcurrent Wading Pant – Men’s
- Swiftcurrent Expedition Zip-front Waders – Men’s
- Swiftcurrent Expedition Zip-front Waders – Women’s
- Swiftcurrent Waders – Women’s
- Stealth 30L Pack
- Stealth 10L Sling Pack
- Stealth Convertible Vest
- Stealth Hip Pack
- Capilene Cool Trail Bike Henley – Men’s
- Swiftcurrent Packable Waders – Men’s
- Swiftcurrent Waders – Men’s
- Maipo Dress – Women’s
- Nano Puff Insulated Jacket – Women’s
- Torrentshell 3L City Coat – Women’s
- Torrentshell 3L Jacket – Men’s
- Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket – Men’s
- Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket – Women’s
- Quandary 7in Short – Women’s
Patagonia’s Swiftcurrent waders are plenty big in the top and legs, giving sufficient room for those critical cold-water-day layers, but they’re also light enough to navigate along slippery riverbanks and rocky bottoms.
They have a minimalist design on the front with Velcro closing the hand warmer pocket and a zippered pocket for tippet, flies, and other gear. As one extra perk, the interior pocket is waterproof, which means you have a safe place to store your phone or other valuables. —Christine Peterson
Find last season’s Patagonia gear discounted on their web specials site.
