Patagonia Black Friday: Fishing Gear, Insulating Layers, and More

Patagonia doesn’t have a Black Friday sale, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get their gear discounted in time for the holidays. I rounded up the best deals on Patagonia gear from REI, Evo, and Backcountry. You can also snag last season’s gear at a discount via Patagonia’s web specials. Check out the best Patagonia Black Friday sales below.

REI Patagonia Black Friday

REI has last season’s favorites massively discounted in limited sizing.

The Nano Puff kept me warm for six hours in snowy conditions. Ashley Thess

The Patagonia Nano Puff is an excellent jacket for active days outside. The DWR-finished outer layer may absorb some water in light rain, but it’ll take more moisture than that to seep into the underside. The synthetic insulation will also keep you warm even when wet. This jacket is great on its own for high-energy days, shoulder season, cool summer nights, and mild winter temperatures.

Evo Patagonia Black Friday

Find Patagonia snow gear in a wide range of sizes discounted by colorways.

OL contributor Katie Hill’s go-to rain jacket is the Patagonia Torrentshell, which she appreciates for its functionality in a wide range of conditions. She uses it throughout the year, from winter sports to backpacking in Zion in July, but is most impressed by the flexibility of the material. That allows her to move naturally, making this her go-to choice for trail running in addition to hiking, fishing, and working outside. —Laura Lancaster

Backcountry Patagonia Black Friday

Rain coats, fishing gear, and fan favorites are up to 45% off at Backcountry.

If you’re fishing in cold water, you can’t beat the Swiftcurrent waders. Christine Peterson

Patagonia’s Swiftcurrent waders are plenty big in the top and legs, giving sufficient room for those critical cold-water-day layers, but they’re also light enough to navigate along slippery riverbanks and rocky bottoms.

They have a minimalist design on the front with Velcro closing the hand warmer pocket and a zippered pocket for tippet, flies, and other gear. As one extra perk, the interior pocket is waterproof, which means you have a safe place to store your phone or other valuables. —Christine Peterson

Find last season’s Patagonia gear discounted on their web specials site.