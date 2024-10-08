Portable Jump Starters We Trust Are on Sale for Prime Day

Share







There are a few emergency items every vehicle should have: a flashlight, tire repair kit, emergency blanket, first aid kit, and a portable jump starter. With those items you’ll be able to change a flat in the dark, stay warm if you get stuck in the cold, and get your car running if the battery dies.

You don’t need to carry jumper cables or rely on a good samaritan to jump a dead battery. There are small jump starters that have enough juice to jump large V8 and diesel engines. They’re also a great for boats, ATVs, and snow machines. We tested several of the best portable jump starters and it’s safe to say that NOCO is the leading brand.

Several NOCO jump starters are on sale for Prime Day and the deals only go from October 8 to 9, so there’s not a ton of time to find the best deals before they’re gone.

NOCO Portable Jump Starters on Sale

NOCO Boost BG40 is $20 off

IP65 water resistant

2 pounds, 2 ounces and 8 inches long

USB port for use as a cell phone charger

20 jump starts on a single charge

Gasoline engines up to 6.0 liters and diesel engines up to 3.0 liters

Flashlight

The usual street price for this best selling jump starter is $100. So you’ll save 20% during Prime Day. I’ve seen it on sale for cheaper, but it’s definitely a good price on a product we recommend. This is going to be the ideal option for most people who need to jump start a sedan or mid-size SUV. It’s also water resistant, which would make it ideal for a boat, ATV, or snowmobile.

NOCO Boost HD GB70 is $40 off

40 jump starts on a single charge

Rated for gasoline engines up to 8.0 liters and diesel engines up to 6.0 liters

Can be used as a power bank for charging cell phones

400-lumen flashlight

IP65 water resistant

The normal price for this jump starter is $200, so at $160 for Prime Day it’s a pretty good deal. This is the jump starter to get if you drive a V8, have a large boat, or have a diesel engine. At 5 pounds, it’s larger and heavier than the BG40, so keep that in mind if you’re deciding between the two. But, if you want to be able to jump start just about anything, this is the portable jump starter for you.

Need more power? Check out the NOCO Boost Pro GB150. It can jump 9.0 liter gasoline and 7.0L liter diesel engines. It’s on sale for $40 off.

NOCO Boost XL GB50 is $30 off

Jump starts gas engines up to 7 liters and diesel engines up to 4.5 liters

Can be used as a power bank for charging cell phones

IP65 water resistant

2.7 pounds

Flashlight

Right in between the GB70 and GB40 is the GB50, making it a good compromise between size and power. If you want a little more capability than GB40, but still want something that easily fits in a glove compartment or boat bag, this is the jump starter for you.