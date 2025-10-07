Prime Day Deals on Thermal Optics: These Monoculars and Scopes Are Finally Under $2,000

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Thermal optics are getting better and more affordable. Here are six thermal scopes and monoculars that are affordable (relatively) and at least 15% off their usual price. Deals end October 8.

Save 20% on a TOPDON TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular

We tested this monocular and found it to be effective at detection and identification at close ranges — inside 50 yards. It’s $399 on sale.

Save 16% on a AGM Global Vision Fuzion Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s $1,682 on sale

This night optic uses digital night vision and thermal to give you the best of both worlds.

Save 15% on a AGM Rattler TS35-384 Thermal Imaging RifleScope 384×288. It’s $1,374 on sale

This is one of the most versatile thermal rifle scopes. It excels at at close range hunting and would be ideal for hogs over feeders or predators in thick cover.

Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Adder Thermal Imaging Scope for Hunting. It’s now $1,610.

This is an excellent thermal hunting scope for a dedicated night gun. We tested the high definition version of the Adder and it won our thermal optics test.

Save 15% on a Pulsar Axion 2 Thermal Monocular. It’s now $2,040.

A solid handheld monocular that’s not too bulky.

Save 15% on a Pulsar Axion 2 LRF Thermal Monocular. It’s now $1,605.

A thermal monocular with a 1,100-yard laser rangefinder.