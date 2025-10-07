Save $125 on Maven C3 Binoculars During Prime Big Deal Days

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Maven C series of binoculars are a perennial favorite at our optics test and the C1 is a past “Great Buy” winner. If you’re looking for good glass that doesn’t break the bank, these Maven C3s are a great option. Especially at their Prime Day price of $356.
Save 25% on Maven C3 Binoculars
- They’re now $356 for the 10x50s (Compare that to $475 at Maven direct).
- The 12×50 binoculars are $375, down from $500.
Maven C3 10×50 Specs and Features
- Size: 6.6 in.
- Weight: 28 oz.
- Durable, Well-Balanced, and Lightweight Polymer Frame
- Extra-Low Dispersion ED Glass
- Fully Multi-Coated Lenses
- Phase Correction Coating
- Exceptionally Clear, Bright, High Contrast Image
- Excellent Color Fidelity
- Waterproof and Fog Proof
- Tripod Adaptable
- Lifetime Warranty