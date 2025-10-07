Save $125 on Maven C3 Binoculars During Prime Big Deal Days

These are one of the best budget binoculars and they're on sale for a truly great price

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Maven C3 binoculars on sale.
Maven

The Maven C series of binoculars are a perennial favorite at our optics test and the C1 is a past “Great Buy” winner. If you’re looking for good glass that doesn’t break the bank, these Maven C3s are a great option. Especially at their Prime Day price of $356.

Save 25% on Maven C3 Binoculars

  • They’re now $356 for the 10x50s (Compare that to $475 at Maven direct).
  • The 12×50 binoculars are $375, down from $500.

Maven C3 10×50 Specs and Features

  • Size: 6.6 in.
  • Weight: 28 oz.
  • Durable, Well-Balanced, and Lightweight Polymer Frame
  • Extra-Low Dispersion ED Glass
  • Fully Multi-Coated Lenses
  • Phase Correction Coating 
  • Exceptionally Clear, Bright, High Contrast Image
  • Excellent Color Fidelity
  • Waterproof and Fog Proof
  • Tripod Adaptable
  • Lifetime Warranty
