Save $125 on Maven C3 Binoculars During Prime Big Deal Days

The Maven C series of binoculars are a perennial favorite at our optics test and the C1 is a past “Great Buy” winner. If you’re looking for good glass that doesn’t break the bank, these Maven C3s are a great option. Especially at their Prime Day price of $356.

Save 25% on Maven C3 Binoculars

They’re now $356 for the 10x50s (Compare that to $475 at Maven direct).

The 12×50 binoculars are $375, down from $500.

Maven C3 10×50 Specs and Features