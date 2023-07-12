Prime Day Cooler Deals 2023: Save up to 30 percent on Yeti, Igloo, and More
Snag a cooler with one of these great discounts as a part of Amazon Prime Day
It’s summer, which means it’s time for the best Prime Day cooler deals of 2023. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks for both traditional and electric coolers to save you time in finding the perfect cooler for your next camping trip or picnic.
Traditional Coolers
Coleman
These classic Coleman coolers are classic for a reason; they are a great value.
- Coleman Green Steel-Belted 54-Quart Cooler is 8% off
- Coleman 316 Series Insulated 150-Quart Cooler is 27% off
Igloo
Igloo has some of the best prices and most impressive savings of anything we looked at.
- Igloo BMX 25-Quart Ice Chest Cooler is 30% off
- Igloo BMX 52 Quart Cooler is 30% off
- Igloo BMX 72 Quart Cooler with Cool Riser Technology, Fish Ruler, and Tie-Down Points is 41% off
- Igloo Lightweight Maxcold Insulated Gizmo 30-Can Backpack Cooler is 24% off
- Igloo Large Portable Insulated Soft Coolers with Rolling Wheels is 30% off
Yeti
We’re stoked to report the YETI Roadie is on sale, as it was one our picks for the best camping coolers.
- YETI Roadie 24 Cooler in Nordic Purple is 30% off
Electric Coolers
Dometic
Anker
- Anker EverFrost 40 is 30% off
Anker EverFrost 30 is 30% off
EcoFlow
EcoFlow Glacier is 20% off