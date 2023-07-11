Prime Day Shooting Hearing Protection Deals
Protect your ears on the range and afield with the best Prime Day discounts on hearing protection
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
We found the best Prime Day shooting hearing protection deals of 2023 to keep you and your family safe while at the range. There are bluetooth compatible earbuds and earmuffs that allow you to connect to your phone and listen to music. We also found discounts on electronic shooting hearing protection that amplifies some sounds like range commands while reducing harmful decibels. There are also slimmer profile models for shooting long guns and one specifically designed for smaller heads, women, and children.
Bluetooth Hearing Protection Deals
Howard Leight Impact Sport Bluetooth Earmuff is 46 percent off (adult/OD green)
Howard Leight Genesis Sport Bluetooth Earmuff is 20 percent off
These are designed for youth, women, and adults with smaller heads and quickly connect to your phone’s bluetooth to play music, amplify range commands, and reduce harmful decibels.