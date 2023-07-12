Prime Day Backpacking Food Deals: Save on Mountain House, Clif Bars, and More
Stock up on Prime Day deals on backpacking food so you can grab-and-go on your next trip
Thanks to the inherently long shelf-life of backpacking food, feel free to stock up on your favorite backpacking bars, chews, meals, gels, and drink mixes at a discount. Save up to 30 percent with Amazon’s best Prime Day backpacking food deals.
Clif Bar
Clif Bar Energy Bars Best Sellers Variety Pack is 30 percent off
Clif Kid Zbar Protein Granola Bars, Chocolate Mint Flavor are 25 percent off
Clif Bar Energy Bars, Chocolate Chip are 15 percent off
Clif Bar Energy Chews Best Sellers Variety Pack is 30 percent off
Clif Bar Protein Bars, Chocolate Mint are 25 percent off
Clif Bar Energy Bars Chocolate Chip, Crunchy Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Brownie are 30 percent off
Honey Stinger
Honey Stinger Organic Energy Chews are 20 percent off
Honey Stinger Training Kit is 20 percent off
Honey Stinger Organic Energy Gels are 20 percent off
ReadyWise
ReadyWise Outdoor Wild Rice Risotto is 20 percent off
ReadyWise Outdoor Bean & Vegetable Soup is 16 percent off
ReadyWise Emergency Food Supply, Freeze-Dried Powdered Eggs is 22 percent off
ReadyWise 3-Day Hunting Bucket is 29 percent off
ReadyWise Outdoor Camping-Favorites Variety Pack is 20 percent off
Mountain House Buckets
Mountain House Essential Bucket is 20 percent off
Mountain House Expedition Bucket, 30 Servings is 17 percent off
Mountain House Breakfast
Mountain House Scrambled Eggs with Bacon is 20 percent off
Mountain House Breakfast Skillet Pro-Pak is 18 percent off
Mountain House Granola with Milk & Blueberries is 20 percent off
Mountain House Lunch and Dinners
Mountain House Classic Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is 9 percent off
Mountain House Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Pro-Pak is 22 percent off
Mountain House Mexican Style Adobo Rice & Chicken is 12 percent off
Mountain House Beef Stroganoff with Noodles Pro-Pak is 19 percent off
Mountain House Rice & Chicken is 19 percent off
Hydrating Drink Mixes
Crystal Light Energy Citrus, Grape, Peach Mango, & Wildy Strawberry Powdered Drink Mix Singles Variety Pack is 15 percent off
Mio Energy Liquid Water Enhancer, Strawberry Pineapple Smash, 12-Pack is 17 percent off
Mio Sugar-Free Berry Variety is 15 percent off
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit are 30 percent off
Liquid I.V. Energy Multiplier is 27 percent off